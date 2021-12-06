Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Johnny Gargano is reportedly set to become a free agent at midnight tonight. As we’ve noted, Gargano’s original WWE NXT contract was scheduled to expire last Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work last Sunday’s WarGames event, and this week’s NXT 2.0 episode. The extension would make the contract expire tomorrow, December 10. There was speculation on Gargano possibly re-signing with WWE after this week’s show ended with an attack by Grayson Waller as Gargano was addressing the fans on his future, but a post-show emotional farewell segment was held after NXT went off the air, and Gargano was joined by Kyle O’Reilly, who also reportedly has his contract expiring this week or early next week. You can click here for photos and video of the Waller angle, or click here for photos and video from the post-show farewell.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO