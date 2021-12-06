ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently...

comicbook.com

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Contract Updates On Candice LeRae And Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract will reportedly expire in the spring of 2022, but the deal will likely be automatically extended due to her time off. As we’ve noted, LeRae is currently out of action while pregnant with her first child, but it was recently revealed that her contract will expire some time in 2022.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Likely Exploring All Options As WWE Contract Expires

Johnny Gargano is in an interesting situation right now as his NXT contract runs up. A report recently came out saying that he inked a one-week extension on his deal. WWE wants him for much longer than that. There could be interest elsewhere. AEW could very well want to sign...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

New Details On Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Contracts

Reports have broken the news of the impending expiration of both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contracts. WWE have allegedly been fighting hard to re-sign both former champions, while a growing number of talent are fleeing WWE for greener pastures in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Champion, Johnny...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses Fans After NXT WarGames Amidst Rumors Of WWE Exit

It appears fans will have to wait until Tuesday’s NXT to know if Sunday’s WarGames event was Johnny Gargano’s final outing in WWE. After Sunday’s show went off the air, fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL chanted “Thank You, Johnny” and “Please Don’t Go” to show their appreciation for Johnny Wrestling.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – WWE Actively Working To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s contracts with WWE NXT will be expiring in the very near future. WWE officials have been working hard in recent weeks to re-sign them. According to a report from Fightful, WWE officials began contract extension talks with Johnny...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE NXT Future, Attacked By NXT Superstar

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT WarGames?, Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo Thanking The Fans

Following Sunday night’s “WarGames” pay-per-view event, Johnny Gargano cut a promo and said he’ll address his future on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano’s post-show promo, where he said the following,. “I want to say thank you. There wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling...
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT. Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

More Photos Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Saying Goodbye After NXT

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got what appeared to be a send-off following last night’s episode of NXT. Once cameras stopped rolling, Tomasso Ciampa came out to seemingly say goodbye to Gargano, with O’Reilly also coming out to take part. More photos from the segment have popped up online, which include Shawn Michaels saying goodbye to Gargano as well.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Takes To Twitter Following Apparent WWE NXT Send-Off

As we reported last night here on eWn, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly received what appeared to be a send-off following this week’s episode of WWE 2.0 going off the air. “Even after last night..I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.”
WWE
WWE

Johnny Gargano has something he needs to say to the NXT Universe

Johnny Gargano has a lot on his mind, and he wants to tell the NXT Universe everything Tuesday night. Gargano has done it all: He is the first Triple Crown Champion in NXT history, he has appeared in more TakeOvers than any other Superstar, and this past Sunday he checked off another item on his long list of accomplishments when he fought in a WarGames Match.
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano Reportedly Didn’t Re-Sign With WWE, Will Be Free Agent

Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract with WWE according to a new report, and is set to become a free agent. Fightful Select reports that Gargano has not signed a new contract and will become a free agent at midnight. The outlet reports that Gargano will be free...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano Becoming A Free Agent And His WWE Future

Johnny Gargano is reportedly set to become a free agent at midnight tonight. As we’ve noted, Gargano’s original WWE NXT contract was scheduled to expire last Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work last Sunday’s WarGames event, and this week’s NXT 2.0 episode. The extension would make the contract expire tomorrow, December 10. There was speculation on Gargano possibly re-signing with WWE after this week’s show ended with an attack by Grayson Waller as Gargano was addressing the fans on his future, but a post-show emotional farewell segment was held after NXT went off the air, and Gargano was joined by Kyle O’Reilly, who also reportedly has his contract expiring this week or early next week. You can click here for photos and video of the Waller angle, or click here for photos and video from the post-show farewell.
WWE

