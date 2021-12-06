ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: No trouble versus Oilers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Quick stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. This contest was closer than...

www.cbssports.com

OCRegister

Adrian Kempe’s two goals help put Kings over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who netted three power-play goals in a span of 2:19 late in the third period after Edmonton’s Connor McDavid was given a boarding major for hitting Kempe from behind.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Darnell Nurse Returns to Edmonton Oilers Lineup Versus Kings

According to the Edmonton Oilers’ official site, defenseman Darnell Nurse has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The return of Nurse to the lineup is huge news for the team as the defenseman was playing the most minutes per game on the blue line and the Oilers were playing with a very depleted left side of the defense corps.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB - Checkmate. Darnell Nurse found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in his return to action and Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 39 shots but Adrian Kempe's multi-goal effort lifted the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Oilers Sunday at Rogers Place.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
NHL
NHL

Kings score three following McDavid major, defeat Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings scored three goals following a major assessed to Connor McDavid in the third period of a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, and Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Buries pair against Oilers

Kempe scored twice on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Kempe's first goal stood as the game-winner. He added a power-play tally in the third period, the first of three the Kings scored on a five-minute major penalty to Connor McDavid for boarding. Kempe is up to 10 tallies, 15 points, 63 shots on net, 33 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 23 games. He's played on the Kings' first line lately and should continue to be productive while filling that role.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
neworleanssun.com

Kings hope to fare better on road, face Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings will need to start narrowing the gap with the top teams in the Western Conference if they expect to eventually make a playoff run. The Kings didn't capitalize on their recently completed seven-game homestand, so they'll attempt to turn things around Sunday evening on the road, facing the Oilers in Edmonton.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Ugly Loss to Kings May Be Just What Team Needs

When asked by media Sunday (Dec. 5) after his team was beaten 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said it’s never a blessing in disguise to lose, which is exactly what anyone in his position would say. No coach will entertain the notion that a loss has the slightest of bright sides under any circumstance.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 23

After losing to the Kraken in Seattle, the Oilers will begin a six-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Edmonton. 1. The Oilers have done a very admirable job with almost their entire blueline on the shelf at the same time. Despite not having Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Edmonton beat the Golden Knights in Vegas, and then, without Cody Ceci, they beat the Penguins in Edmonton. The surprising and impressive three-game winning streak came to an end in Seattle on Friday night when the Oilers lost to the Kraken, an opponent they seemed to take lightly. The Oilers came out slowly in that game and found themselves in a hole early on as Seattle scored in the first minute of play. Let’s hope for a better start at home against the Kings.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Tippett Calls Out Oilers’ Weaknesses After Lopsided Loss to Kings

There was a lot about the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-1 defeat to their Pacific Division rival, the Los Angeles Kings, at Rogers Place on Sunday (Dec. 5) that could raise a coach’s ire. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Oilers, whose previous largest margin of defeat...
NHL
Reuters

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

EditorsNote: change to 35 saves in 3rd graf, change time of goal in 6th graf. Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal...
NHL
NHL

Quick makes 27 saves, helps Kings shut out Stars

LOS ANGELES -- Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for his 56th NHL shutout, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 at Staples Center on Thursday. Adrian Kempe and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings (11-10-4), who had lost eight of 10 (2-5-3). "We made them earn their...
NHL
NHL

