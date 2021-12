In last night’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs turned a tight game into a laugher and, by doing so, turned the tables on the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-2. The Kings had earlier this month (on November 8) skated into Scotiabank Arena and laid a 5-1 beating on them. After the first period last night, it was an easy game. The Maple Leafs poured it on for four goals during the second period to win easily.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO