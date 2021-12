Nugent-Hopkins produced two assists, five shots on net and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins helped out on the Oilers' first two goals, setting up Leon Draisaitl on the power play in the first period and Evan Bouchard at even strength in the second. This was Nugent-Hopkins' sixth multi-assist game of the year, though it was his first since Nov. 12 versus the Sabres. He had been limited to one goal in six contests entering Friday. The star forward has two goals, 20 helpers, 54 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 22 appearances overall.

