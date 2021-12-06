ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

By Arpan Rai
 5 days ago

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing , the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.

The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given [China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” said Ms Psaki. She added: “The athletes on Team USA have our full support.”

Responding sharply to the US’s anticipated decision, China accused Washington politicians of grandstanding over the controversy and threatened to invoke “firm countermeasures”, without sharing further details of its retaliation.

Calling the move an “outright political provocation”, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding.

“If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures,” Zhao said.

It comes amid calls for a diplomatic boycott by several western nations, including the UK and Australia, in protest against Chinese human rights violations.

Shortly after a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, US president Joe Biden had indicated in November that he might be considering a diplomatic boycott of the games.

“President Biden raised concerns about the [People’s Republic of China’s] practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly,” according to the White House readout.

A formal recommendation of a diplomatic boycott of the games was also made to President Biden last month, which he had been expected to approve before the end of November.

This will be the second boycott of the Olympics by the US in 41 years, with the previous one being called under President Jimmy Carter’s administration in 1980.

The Biden administration had been under mounting pressure from activists and members of Congress to withdraw officials’ participation in the games.

Pointing to China’s human rights record in May this year, House speaker Nancy Pelosi had also called for the diplomatic boycott without punishing athletes at home.

The Biden administration has described the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province under Mr Xi as an ongoing “genocide”.

Activists said the games will take place in China amid “one of the world’s worst crackdowns against freedom, democracy and human rights”.

A coalition of at least 86 global human rights bodies have joined the “ #NoBeijing2022 ” campaign, saying China’s “unrelenting crackdown across China, Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia and Hong Kong has deepened under President Xi Jinping.”

The coalition has cited the detention of at least two million Uyghur Muslims in “re-education camps” and their subjection to torture, the occupation of Tibet, the implementation of a contentious new national security law in Hong Kong and the detention and disappearance of “countless Chinese lawyers, feminists and activists”.

It also pointed to human rights violations of southern Mongolians, the “intimidation and geopolitical bullying of Taiwan” and Beijing’s aggressive expansion in South China Sea resulting and at the India-Tibet border, representing a “clear threat to regional and global security”.

AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. A senior State Department official told reporters at a meeting of the grouping's top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, that Moscow still had time to change course. "But if they choose not to pursue that path,  there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," the official said. "A large number of democratic countries will join us in imposing costs," they added.
AFP

US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specializing in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea. Timed for International Human Rights Day and supported in part by Britain and Canada, the sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs. "Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," the US Treasury Department said. It said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs.
The Independent

UK and US warn of ‘serious consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine as G7 meets in Liverpool

Russia will face “serious consequences” if it invades Ukraine, the foreign secretary has warned, following the build-up of tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border.Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks on Saturday with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool.With US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Ms Truss agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion...
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
US News and World Report

China Undermines Biden’s Democracy Summit by Forcing Pakistan Not to Attend

Pakistan’s last-minute decision not to attend President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” this week despite a months-long campaign for an invitation followed intense pressure from China that it back out, U.S. News has learned, amid fears in Beijing that the administration’s attempt to rally world powers undermines some of its most closely held goals.
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
