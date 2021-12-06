What the papers say – December 6

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The papers are led by a warning from one of the designers of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as Dame Sarah Gilbert says the next pandemic could be “more lethal” than Covid.

The Guardian carries Dame Sarah’s comments, with the Oxford professor delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports more than 300,000 housebound people are yet to receive their booster jab.

The i leads with backlash over the Government’s rule on mandatory pre-arrival tests for travellers.

The Independent carries a warning from a leading scientist who says the Government’s plan to sell off the UK’s vaccine manufacturing plant would leave the nation vulnerable to future Covid variants.

There are growing fears Christmas celebrations could trigger a spike in Covid cases into the new year, according to the Daily Mirror .

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming plans to allow ministers to throw out legal rulings they disagree with.

The Sun carries comments from the grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.

Metro leads with a new “weather bomb” due to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Duke of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor to the Prince of Wales’ charity six years ago, according to the Daily Mail .

The Daily Express reports EU rules on red tape are set to be axed in a “boost” to Britain’s firms.

The Financial Times leads with the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group unveiling a new strategy aimed at expanding the firm’s ambitions in property, wealth and commercial and investment banking.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s comments that crime committed a year ago do not need to be investigated.

The Independent

Covid-busting party probe branded a ‘sham’ as new claims emerge

A probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government last year has been branded a “sham” as fresh claims emerged about a Christmas gathering reported to have taken place in Downing Street.According to reports, No 10’s most senior spin doctor, Jack Doyle, made a speech and handed out awards at the alleged event on December 18 2020.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that an internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would look into reports of a staff gathering held at Downing Street on that date.The probe was subsequently widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus resrtictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed by the strain remains unclear.Any move to impose fresh restrictions would be viewed with...
WORLD
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Too late’ to halt spread of Omicron with new rules, Sage scientist says

A Sage professor says the government's omicron precautions is a case of "shutting the stable doors after the horse has bolted". Prof Mark Woolhouse, of the University of Edinburgh, said the traveller testing measures announced on Saturday by Sajid Javid had come “too late” to make a “material difference” to a potential wave of omicron cases.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Elections Bill is ‘a threat’ to Electoral Commission independence, says chairman

Plans to reform the Electoral Commission could undermine public confidence in its independence, the body’s chair has said. The Elections Bill being debated in Parliament would allow the Government to set out the Electoral Commission’s priorities and direction in a strategy and policy statement that would be approved by MPs.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
The Independent

Tories admit party took place in HQ during Covid restrictions last December

Boris Johnson was facing further questions as it emerged Conservative aides threw a separate party during coronavirus restrictions last December, as the fallout over the alleged rule-breaking Christmas bash in Downing Street continued.The Tories admitted an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster headquarters on December 14 while the capital was in Tier 2 restrictions.According to the Times, the “raucous” party took place in the HQ’s basement, was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours despite indoor social mixing being banned at the time.The further damaging details...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial post leads Twitter’s end-of-year report

The memorial message for Captain Sir Tom Moore was the most retweeted and liked post on Twitter in the UK this year, the platform has revealed.The tweet announcing the fundraiser’s death in February came after Sir Tom had raised £38.9 million for the NHS including Gift Aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.Twitter compiled the stats by analysing which tweets received the most likes and retweets from other users based in the UK.As part of the social media platform’s end-of-year report, looking...
U.K.
The Independent

Who is Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s new spokesperson?

Former journalist Allegra Stratton is to be the face of the government’s new daily press conferences. If Boris Johnson’s new regime goes to plan, she’ll become a familiar face across the nation. But just who is she?Stratton made her name in Westminster as a political correspondent at The Guardian, before moving to become political editor of the BBC’s Newsnight programme, with a further stint at ITV News.She clearly comes with bucketloads of broadcast experience – a must for what’s likely to be a difficult job.Just as crucially, Stratton has already proven her loyalty to the Conservative government. In April she...
U.K.
