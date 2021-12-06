Tyler Police Department 911 now fully operational

UPDATE 9:47 a.m. – Tyler PD’s 911 service is now fully operational.

“The 911 service was never completely down and the intermittent signal never caused any issues with our Dispatch receiving calls,” Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing it to go up and down.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue but an official with the Tyler PD said they don’t have an estimated time on repairing it.

If East Texans in Tyler need to call 911 and get a busy signal, they can call the Tyler PD non-emergency number 903-531-1000.

