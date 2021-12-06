ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Police Department 911 now fully operational

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dySxp_0dEyWyGe00

UPDATE 9:47 a.m. – Tyler PD’s 911 service is now fully operational.

“The 911 service was never completely down and the intermittent signal never caused any issues with our Dispatch receiving calls,” Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing it to go up and down.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue but an official with the Tyler PD said they don’t have an estimated time on repairing it.

If East Texans in Tyler need to call 911 and get a busy signal, they can call the Tyler PD non-emergency number 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas law enforcement receives recognition for Operation Pine Curtain

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At Thursday’s Texas Department of Public Safety – Public Safety Commission Meeting, select Marshall police officers, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies, DPS troopers were awarded for Operation Pine Curtain. In late 2017, violent crime related to drug trafficking started to increase in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department requested assistance from the […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler joins Texas statewide opioid settlement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a resolution to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement. The settlement will allow the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years to use for local opioid-abatement programs. The funds will come from part of two settlement agreements entered […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Maxwell, TX
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
State
Missouri State
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, child found safe after being kidnapped in Lufkin by ‘armed and dangerous’ man, suspect still at large

UPDATE: The mother and child who were kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous man” were found safe on Thursday, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officials earlier considered activating an Amber Alert for Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and her 8-year-old son Jordan Davis. “The mother and son at the center of the Amber Alert have […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We had to do something’: Nacogdoches officers hold fundraiser for deputy battling heart failure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Peace Officers Association (NCPOAA) is holding a fundraiser to help a Nacogdoches sheriff’s deputy who is battling heart failure. Patrick Martin became sick with a severe respiratory infection in the fall. “Deputy Martin is a great guy, so it hit us all hard when he got sick,” said […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police 911#Weather#Corona#Dispatch#At T#The Tyler Pd#East Texans#Omicron Family Restaurant
KETK / FOX51 News

Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t

In Texas, people charged with crimes and found mentally incompetent to stand trial most often obtain restoration treatment at a state hospital before returning to jail and being able to actively participate in their defense. In recent years, there have been efforts to increase other competency restoration alternatives – like jail-based or outpatient methods – but for some people, like Naquan Carter, those options are not always available.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after small plane crash in Houston

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two people died after a small plane crashed in Houston on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident involved a single-engine Cessna plane that crashed behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. The crash happened in the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway […]
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 shot, another arrested Wednesday morning in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones reported that a woman had been shot and her assailant was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person being shot at 205 Jackson St. in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon police arrived […]
MOUNT VERNON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Troup woman dies in head-on collision

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Overton around 11:05 a.m. A 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Highway 135 while a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Highway 135. The Nissan crossed over the center line and struck the Ford head-on. Tammy L. […]
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

367
Followers
255
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy