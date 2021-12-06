ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Newton Pop-Up Art Shop Opens for the Holidays

By Josie McNeill
BC Heights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holiday season, the New Art Shop is open at Trio Newton with an array of local, handmade products for gifting. The pop-up store, open Friday through Sunday from Nov. 19 to Dec. 12, is meant to pilot an arts cooperative in Newton before the shop opens...

