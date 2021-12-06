Newton Pop-Up Art Shop Opens for the Holidays

Bazyli Studio Wearable and Textile Art (bazylistudio.com) is hosting a holiday pop-up event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm, through Dec. 12. Bazyli, 2551 Ahrens Road in Baileys Harbor, will feature the smaller handbags of Ilze Heider Leather designs; hand-painted silk scarves by Joanna Alot Designs, which can also be found in the museum shops of the Chicago Art Institute and the Smithsonian; a wide selection of Carter Smith Shibori leggings and thermal tops; and gallery owner Peter Ciesla’s one-of-a-kind clothing. Also browse Bazyli’s jewelry – pendants, earrings, cuffs, necklaces and sculptural, hand-embroidered neckpieces – all of which is handcrafted in Door County.
