Public Health

COVID-19 Not Creating Lingering Chronic Cough Impacts, Dr Peter Dicpinigaitis Says

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Dicpinigaitis, MD, professor of medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and director of the Montefiore Cough Center, discusses what he and others have seen during the pandemic in patients with chronic cough who had COVID-19. Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD, professor of medicine at the Albert Einstein College...

Shore News Network

COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness

(Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Coronavirus reinfections rarely severe. Reinfections with the virus that causes COVID-19 are rarely severe, new findings...
EurekAlert

Chronic disease through the lens of COVID-19

Gayenell Magwood, Ph.D., of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has received more than $3.4 million in funding from the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) to investigate how COVID-19 has affected the health and quality of life of Black South Carolinians with preexisting chronic conditions and their caregivers. The funded research will also explore whether stressors related to structural inequities and racial discrimination affect COVID-19 and chronic disease outcomes. Magwood is a professor in the MUSC College of Nursing.
Person
Albert Einstein
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
BBC

Covid inquest: Hospital porter 'was coughed on by patient'

A hospital porter from Cardiff who died of Covid-19 said he had been coughed on by a patient who told him he had coronavirus, an inquest has heard. Andrew Woolhouse's wife told the hearing in Pontypridd he mentioned it a few weeks before he tested positive. Mr Woolhouse, 55, who...
Benzinga

Gritstone Says Omicron Mutations Minimally Impact T-Cell Epitope Sequences In Its COVID-19 Vaccines

Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) announced that the SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes (TCEs) administered within its self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) COVID-19 vaccines are minimally impacted by the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. Gritstone says that its second-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform delivers a stabilized Spike protein and highly conserved TCEs derived from other SARS-CoV-2...
#Chronic Cough#Covid 19#Post Viral Cough#Md#Covid
Houston Chronicle

What Houston's Dr. Peter Hotez has to say about the new omicron COVID variant

As global governments, scientists and health experts track the new omicron variant of COVID-19, Dr. Peter Hotez is encouraging people not to "push the panic button," before we know more about it. Hotez, who serves as co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, said transmissibility is...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
bellevuereporter.com

As new COVID-19 variant looms, vaccination disparities linger in King County

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant, called B.1.1.529 (or “Omicron”) as a “variant of concern.” There are currently no confirmed Omicron cases in the U.S. as of this writing. However, some leaders and public health experts are concerned about how infectious it could be and the impact it could have.
MedicalXpress

First study to qualitatively describe primary care provider experience with chronic cough

Regenstrief Institute and Merck & Co., Inc. conducted the first study to qualitatively describe primary care providers' experience evaluating and treating chronic cough. Chronic cough affects 10 percent of adults and is one of the most common reasons for primary care visits. Researchers surveyed 15 providers on their definition of chronic cough, how they evaluate the condition and look for causes, how they decide which treatment approach to take, and how they continue to manage the condition.
ajmc.com

Investigators Ask if COVID-19 Infection Is to Blame for Cardiac Dysfunction

Findings presented today during EuroEcho 2021 demonstrate a potential link between persistent dyspnea following recovery from COVID-19 infection and subclinical cardiac dysfunction. Findings presented today during EuroEcho 2021, the annual echocardiography congress put on by the European Society of Cardiology, demonstrate a potential link between persistent dyspnea during physical activity...
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Hopkin Discusses Misconceptions in the Management of Fabry Disease

Robert J. Hopkin, MD, clinical geneticist, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, speaks on misconceptions regarding Fabry disease and opportunities for improvement in care. There are several misconceptions regarding Fabry disease, including inheritance, initiation of treatment, and its impact on women, said Robert J. Hopkin, MD, clinical geneticist, Cincinnati Children's Hospital...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Many COVID-19 survivors continue to battle lingering side effects

FORT WORTH, Texas — More and more people are discovering how bad the lingering effects of COVID-19 can be, including one North Texan whose possible COVID side effects were nearly deadly. Keegan Vargas’s 2021 started out in a very tough spot. His entire family came down with COVID. Though his...
beckershospitalreview.com

Benchmark changes and the impact of COVID-19

Healthcare provider organizations have experienced an incredible amount of uncertainty over the last year and a half. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. With the pandemic upending life as we know it, providers have adapted on the fly and met the challenge head-on. And while COVID-19 has...
