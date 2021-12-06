Springfield Twp. rescue K9 needs help, two years after helping save life of missing Woodville woman

A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct in a case that alleged Smollett paid to stage a violent homophobic attack and lied to Chicago police. Charlie De Mar reports.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and the last World War II veteran to be a major party's presidential nominee, is being honored in a funeral at the National Cathedral on Friday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Joe Biden will join other national leaders and...
ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim...
Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday that Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.
The family of a student who was shot during a deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, last week filed two lawsuits Thursday against the school district and several school employees. The lawsuits, which seek $100 million in damages, say the defendants' actions prior to the shooting "created the danger and increased the risk of harm that their students would be exposed to."
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
