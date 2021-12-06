COVID-19 is here forever: Princeton’s administration needs to start acting like it. “Short of living like hermits, many epidemiologists agree that most of us will likely get some variant or another of COVID-19 at least once in our lifetimes. As such, there is no cogent reason for the University to continue imposing heavy-handed ‘emergency measures.’”
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Hi, my name is Stephen Daniels, and I am currently a U-Councilor. You likely do not know what that means, underscoring the public relations problem of our Undergraduate Student Government’s (USG) Senate. Few students outside of USG can explain what the different groups that make up the body actually do.
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. When I received Dean Dolan’s email over Thanksgiving break, I experienced a number of emotions — frustration, confusion, and stress, among others — but I was certainly not surprised. The University’s heavy-handed reaction to a mid-sized COVID-19 outbreak on campus was unsurprising because of its hyper-fixation on a single goal: minimizing COVID-19 cases on campus.
On Dec. 1, 110 students matched with the University through the QuestBridge National College Match, according to Deputy University Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss. 6,312 finalists were considered for the Match Scholarship across all participating universities. QuestBridge is a national non-profit organization that provides “high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with...
Until the past couple of weeks, Princeton largely felt like an Orange Bubble in terms of protection from the coronavirus. In October there were several days where no new cases of COVID-19 were detected among faculty, undergraduates, and graduate students. But then, shortly before Thanksgiving break commenced, cases began rising...
A message discouraging winter break travel has spurred frustration among international students, many of whom have been unable to see family since the start of the semester. At 4:54 p.m. on Dec. 3, the Davis International Center sent an email to all international students on behalf of University officials, stating how the omicron variant has reintroduced uncertainty into global travel.
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. I write to solicit nominations for the Pyne Prize, the highest general distinction the University confers upon an undergraduate. In thinking about student nominations,...
In its final meeting of the year on Dec. 5, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Senate heard a report detailing an unprecedented number of disciplinary cases last year and recapped the efforts of USG committees over the past semester. The group also discussed recent developments surrounding divestment, COVID-19 restrictions and...
Following last spring’s decision to establish a formal language sequence for American Sign Language (ASL), Princeton has expanded its ASL course offerings, hired an additional ASL professor, and added a new class on Deaf culture. The expansion allows students to use ASL to fulfill the University’s language requirement and...
One morning in September, I woke up with a fever and a sore throat. After almost two hours of being sent in circles on the phone, I was asked to come to McCosh for a COVID-19 test. I was told, “Bring everything you might need for 10 days of isolation. If you test positive, you can’t go back to your room.”
All around us, there is catastrophe: We are living in the second, almost third year of a global pandemic, and the death count continues to tick up every day. We see the consequences of the continued climate disaster: Fires engulf more land than we can remember, while natural disasters lead to death and panic even here in Princeton. Racism continues to claim the lives of countless people of color across the country. Every day seems to bring more bad news; every day feels one step closer to the apocalypse.
Comments / 0