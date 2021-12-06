ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players react to Brent Venables being named the next head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
 4 days ago
As Sunday rolled along, what was just rumor leading into the weekend appeared to be taking shape as leadership for the Oklahoma Sooners took a flight to South Carolina to bring home their next head coach.

Just a few hours ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Pete Thamel of CBS Sports broke the news that the Sooners would be naming Brent Venables the next head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team. Before the Oklahoma Sooners could officially announce it, players from the current team began sharing their reactions to a meeting they had with the Sooners’ new head coach via Zoom while Venables was en route.

Based on their reactions on Twitter, they came away impressed. Let’s take a look at what the players had to say.

The Weatherman Updates the Weather Report

Bring Him on Staff then

Starting Center Excited

Clemson Player Wishing Coach Venables Well

Former Player Sounds Off

