ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China says market views of monetary policy moves too ‘simplistic’

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese newspaper run by the State Council, or cabinet, warned the market against “simplistic” interpretations of monetary policy moves as easing expectations gathered steam, suggesting China is not about to unleash a huge wave of credit in panic. Expectations the central bank will ease policy...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower After ECB Monetary Policy Minutes

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.23% on Thursday after the release of German economic data and minutes of the latest ECB monetary policy meeting. German consumer confidence was seen slowing, but traders are less sure of a December BoE rate hike. The GBP EUR is trading at...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

IMF says U.S. monetary policy should focus more on inflation risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of intensifying inflationary pressures, especially in the United States, and new uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and said U.S. central bankers should focus more on inflation risks. In a blog published Friday, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Indonesia governor says will signal policy rate moves ahead of time

(Reuters) -Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank does not expect inflation to rise above 3% until 2023, but the central bank would start communicating possible changes to its policy rates ahead of time to avoid any market shocks. Warjiyo also said on Friday the central bank...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading

You have probably heard a financial news presenter say something along the lines of “The central bank governor came out slightly hawkish today after bouts of strong economic data”. The terms Hawkish and Dovish refer to whether central banks are more likely to tighten (hawkish) or accommodate (dovish) their monetary policy.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Jacqueline Wong
mymixfm.com

Fed’s Barkin says he supports ‘normalizing’ monetary policy

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials need to be prepared to adapt monetary policy to respond to changes in the economy, including inflation rising faster than anticipated because of factors including the virus, fiscal support and supply chain challenges, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday. An important...
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World shares mixed as China moves to boost markets

BANGKOK — (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures rose Monday after a lackluster day in Asia, where shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned it may run out of money. Moving to reassure investors and keep growth from stalling, China's central bank...
MARKETS
Reuters

China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing’s recent policy moves were not aimed at specific industries or private firms, and were not necessarily linked to companies seeking to list in overseas markets. China has implemented a sweeping regulatory crackdown here in recent months on internet companies, for-profit...
ECONOMY
ilo.org

Social and labour policies crucial for China’s move to high-income status

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, praises China’s focus on high quality growth, people-centred development, quality jobs and a greener economy in its five-year plan. He was speaking at the "1+6 Roundtable Dialogue’ on Promoting Strong, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth of the World Economy: From Recovery to Restructuring”, hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Monetary Policy#Treasury Bonds#Reuters#Chinese#The State Council#The Economics Daily#China Evergrande Group#Nomura
FXStreet.com

Moody’s: Stable outlook for China’s financial sector on monetary policy support

Moody’s Investors Service offers a stable outlook for China’s financial institution sector, courtesy of the country’s continued monetary policy support. “Uneven adjustment risks among financial institutions in China and a prolonged downturn in the property sector stress could pose risks.”. “Low rates will pressure the investment returns of asset managers...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

‘Excessive risk-taking’ and ‘overvaluations’ are a dangerous side effect of monetary policy, says European Central Bank official

Those are Isabel Schnabel’s remarks on Wednesday, commenting on the negative effects of monetary policy in helping to create asset bubbles in financial markets. The ECB estimates that the return on a basket of global financial assets is currently “far above its long-term average,” while the likelihood of a costly downturn in economic activity “has increased markedly over the medium term.”
MARKETS
wibqam.com

Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande rise 5% in early trade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 5% on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week. Evergrande’s shares, which hit a record closing low on Wednesday,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
kitco.com

Iron ore rises on China monetary policy easing prospects

* Property developers' financial woes in focus (Updates prices, adds graphic) By Enrico Dela Cruz Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, on hopes that a monetary policy easing in China could curb the downside risks being faced by the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were capped by steel output control fears. The overall sentiment remained upbeat after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China would cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in a timely way. However, a pollution alert in the country's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, which means production curtailments in the industrial sector including steel and coke, and worries over Chinese property developers' debt obligations tempered investor optimism. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.6% higher at 615.50 yuan ($96.58) a tonne after rising 4.2% earlier in the session. The steelmaking ingredient's January contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 2.1% at $103.70 a tonne by 0732 GMT, off a session high $104.60. "While we expect Chinese steel output and iron ore demand to contract in 2022, the prospect of easing monetary policy and China's 'three red lines' should soften the slowdown," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore. Dubbed "the three red lines ", Chinese regulators have introduced financial requirements that developers must meet to get new bank loans. "Market expectations are manifesting that domestic steel production will bolt higher post the Beijing Winter Olympics (in February), when restrictions are likely to be partially lifted," Widnell said. Spot iron ore in China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Friday, up from $102 a week earlier, based on SteelHome consultancy data. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.2%. Stainless steel shed 1.1%. Dalian coking coal advanced 1.3% and coke climbed 3.1%.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China says Australia, Britain, U.S. to pay price for wrong acts

BEIJING (Reuters) – Australia, Britain and the United States will pay a price for their “mistaken acts” after deciding not to send government delegations to February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. The United States was the first to announce a...
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

China markets are hot again as traders bet on more policy easing

(Dec 9): Hopes of policy easing have breathed fresh life into Chinese financial assets, with strong signs investors are returning to the market after being deterred by months of regulatory crackdowns and an economic slowdown. Everything from stocks to the nation’s sovereign and dollar bonds are rallying, with investor confidence...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO – FT

(Reuters) – The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy