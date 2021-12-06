ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

From cinema ban to film festival: Saudi rolls out red carpet

By Fayez Nureldine, Haitham El-Tabei
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnCSu_0dEySWtG00
Saudi Arabia only allowed cinemas to reopen in 2018 after a decades-long ban /AFP/File

Less than four years after lifting a ban on cinemas, Saudi Arabia is to host its first major film festival from Monday as it eyes a lucrative new industry.

Movie houses were barred for decades until April 2018, but over the next 10 days, actors and directors will tread the red carpet at Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival.

The festival starts a day after Jeddah hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix, also an attempt to portray Saudi Arabia in a different light.

It will showcase 138 long and short films from 67 countries in more than 30 languages.

Among them are Jordan's critically acclaimed "The Alleys", directed by Bassel Ghandour, and non-Arabic films including Joe Wright's "Cyrano" and "'83", the story of India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory.

The festival is also expected to honour Haifaa al-Mansour, the first female Saudi director, who shot "Wadjda" in 2012, the winner of a number of international awards.

The rise of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in 2017 has ushered in a number of reforms.

"The thought of organising a film festival in Saudi Arabia was unimaginable just five years ago," said Egyptian art critic Mohamed Abdel Rahman.

The festival also has an eye on a burgeoning market for shooting and consuming films in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's annual box office could reach $950 million by 2030, according to a report by multinational accountancy firm PwC.

It estimates the kingdom's forecast population of nearly 40 million could absorb up to 2,600 cinema screens.

- Underground industry -

A social shift in the conservative Gulf state has included the lifting of a ban on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events, even as a strict crackdown on dissent remains in place.

"Before cinemas reopened in 2018, the industry was working underground," said Saudi director Ahmed Al-Mulla who has run an annual Saudi Film Festival in the eastern city of Dammam since 2008.

"There were no capabilities to film or get financing. It all depended on the individual's efforts."

Industry observers, however, say the Saudi film sector still lacks expertise, as well as investment.

But some big projects are now becoming reality.

MBC Studios, the production arm of Saudi-owned Arab media giant MBC Group, went online in 2018 with huge budgets.

It is currently filming the action movie "Desert Warrior" in the Neom region, also on the Red Sea.

But it's not just about big budgets, said Al-Mulla.

Cinema needs "a high standard of freedom of expression... from featuring women to the freedom of addressing different topics", he said.

"Cinema is the soft power that can pave the way for the success of the social and economic changes that are underway (in the kingdom)."

Saudi Arabia has for decades had a strict interpretation of Islam and despite the modernisation drive, social restrictions remain in place.

"Cinema is not only an art but needs to be transformed into a culture in Saudi Arabia," Al-Mulla said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Haifaa al Mansour on Saudi Arabia’s Historic Red Sea Film Festival: “It’s a Proud Moment”

The first ever Red Sea Film Festival in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah kicks off the evening of Dec. 6, no small feat for a country that only opened its first cinema after a 35-year ban less than four years ago. While the Red Sea Film Festival, originally due to launch in March 2020 but pushed back due to the pandemic, can’t claim to be the Saudi Arabia’s first film festival (that honor goes to the Saudi Film Festival, which had to operate in the shadows when it first launched in 2008), it’s undoubtedly the kingdom’s first major, full-fledged global...
WORLD
SFGate

Ranveer Singh’s ”83′ to Close Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival – Global Bulletin

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival (Dec. 6-15), the kingdom’s first full fledged international film event, will close with the world premiere of Kabir Khan‘s Bollywood cricket-themed film “’83.” The film tells the true story of the underdog Indian men’s cricket team led by Kapil Dev, played by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, which defeated reigning champions the West Indies at the 1983 World Cup finals.
WORLD
Screendaily

Red Sea film festival opens as Haifaa Al Mansour steals the show

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) opened in Jeddah on Monday evening (December 6) with an array of international stars on the red carpet, but it was local filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour who stole the show when she received an honorary career award at the opening ceremony. “When...
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Omnibus Film ‘Becoming’ Brings Saudi Female Voices to Cairo Film Festival

Opening this year’s Horizons of Arab Cinema section at the Cairo Film Festival, the omnibus film “Becoming” shows just how far the Saudi filmmaking community has come in supporting female filmmakers. Playing in an Out-of-Competition slot, directors Sara Mesfer, Fatima Al Banawi, Jawaher Alamri, Hind Al Fahhad and Noor Alameer...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Pave#Afp File#Non Arabic#Egyptian#Pwc
gamingideology.com

Ali Saeed: “The Red Sea Cinema” … a new stage for Saudi cinema

Writer Ali Saeed stressed the importance of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which will be held in Jeddah from 6 to 15 December, and its creation of important events that reflect the new face of the Kingdom’s future, underlining that it will be a new stage. in the history of Saudi cinema that will move on different horizons.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival launches defining first edition

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) opens in the country’s second-largest city of Jeddah on Monday evening (December 6), opening with Joe Wright’s musical Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the title role. Wright is expected to attend the opening ceremony, taking place in a specially constructed outdoor...
WORLD
heyuguys.com

Red Sea International Film Festival to celebrate women in film

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF), which will have its inaugural edition from 6-15 December, has announced a number of celebrations in honour of the ground-breaking contribution of women to film. The Festival will honour the first female Saudi filmmaker, Haifaa Al Mansour, who is not only one of...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Festival Day 1: What’s It Like Traveling To Saudi Arabia’s First Ever Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  The Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 6-15) kicks off tonight in Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah with Joe Wright’s Cyrano and while the festival has already drummed up a lot of conversation in the international film industry, what is it really like travelling to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever film festival? There’s no...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

TaiwanPlus Launches Virtual Cinema Program with Film Festival 2021

TAIPEI,Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021-- TaiwanPlus, a new global English-language video streaming service, has launched its Taiwan Cinema program with a retrospective collection of ten films that exemplify the diversity of Taiwan’s culture, peoples, and history. The online collection also includes films directed by this year’s Golden Horse winners. The films are available until December 31 for free. Online streaming dates are based on Taiwan standard time (GMT+8) with films accessible at TaiwanPlus.com via the website’s new Cinema section and downloadable TaiwanPlus mobile app.
MOVIES
WFTV

Photos: British Independent Film Awards 2021 red carpet

Photos: British Independent Film Awards 2021 red carpet Kate Beckinsale arriving at the 24th British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London, on December 5, 2021. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
MOVIES
eturbonews.com

Camels with Botox banned from Saudi camel beauty pageant

Authorities found that dozens of breeders had stretched out the lips and noses of their camels, used muscle-boosting hormones, injected their heads and lips with Botox to make them bigger, inflated body parts with rubber bands, and used face-relaxing fillers. The Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh is hosting an...
ANIMALS
AFP

From flower hawker to film auteur: India's new cinematic sensation

At a bustling Indian market, a child labourer carrying bags of flowers was captivated by cameramen riding huge cranes during film shoots. That kind of life has become the film," Vinothraj told AFP. The result is an observational drama Indian critics have described as a "masterpiece" and a "sensational debut... that is evocative, visceral and powerful".
MOVIES
The Guardian

Saudi film festival is a ‘whitewash’ by authorities, say critics

Saudi Arabia has opened its first international film festival amid accusations that the government is using culture to whitewash its poor human rights record, just days after similar controversy shadowed its first time hosting a Formula One race. The Red Sea festival attracted international stars including Hilary Swank, Clive Owen...
WORLD
heyuguys.com

Sisters Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

The French-Algerian filmmaker and politician Yamini Benguigui delves into her personal history archive in this semi-autobiographical drama. An emotional yet strangely vacant story of three sisters’ 30 years of torment from the kidnapping of their brother at the hands of an abusive father. Centring on siblings, Zorah (Isabelle Adjani),...
MOVIES
People

Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title. Sandhu was presented...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy