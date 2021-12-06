‘Part of the identity of Windthorst’, Community celebrates 78th sausage meal

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of mouths were fed in Windthorst Sunday at an event celebrating 78 years.

Many gathered at St. Mary’s Parish Hall for the food of course but most importantly, they stayed for the company.

Sunday’s service was a bit different this week for members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Windthorst.

Church members looking for a bite to eat only had to walk a short distance from the church to the parish hall for the Knights of Columbus Sausage Feed.

“We have some of the great, best german sausage around with sauerkraut, spare ribs, green beans,” Knights of Columbus Windthorst Chapter Grand Knight Doug Berend said.

Berend is one of nearly 30 Knights of Columbus members who spent several days preparing nearly four thousand pounds of sausage for this year’s event. Food to bring a community together.

“They get to come and mingle with some of the friends they haven’t seen maybe in a year. A lot of the times they use this to meet up with friends or to come in from the metroplex to visit family,” Berend said.

Folks like Emily Klement who has a deep connection to this small town.

“I think this sausage dinner is part of the identity of Windthorst,” Klement said.

Klement was raised in Windthorst. She now lives nearly 70 miles away in Muenster but every year she makes the drive up to her hometown to catch up with old friends and support the community she still calls home.

“Coming in today, I wasn’t here five seconds and two cousins just popped up from their table to greet me. So, where do you get that in today’s world?” Klement said.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy that sense of comfort. This is not only a delicious meal but the money raised supports those who need it most in the community.

“In rural areas, there are no social agencies. There’s no one they can call so they take care of each other and these fundraisers definitely help too. They’re essential to that,”

Food, fundraising and fellowship. A day well spent in Windthorst.

If you missed today’s sausage feed you won’t have to wait long to get your own plate. The next sausage feed will be held early next year.

All proceeds from the sausage meal are donated to various organizations in Windthorst and surrounding areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.