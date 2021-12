In his Dec. 1 op-ed “Proposed measure would remove exemptions from Oregon’s animal cruelty laws,” David Michelson has stated his views about how farm animals and wild animals may be treated. His opinion seems to be a direct attack on farming, ranching and hunting practices that have been part of Oregon’s personal rights since before statehood. These rights are also commonly practiced in most, if not all, other states. This can be confirmed by checking each state’s farming and ranching practices and each state’s fishing and hunting regulations.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO