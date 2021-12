Fans can now get a much better idea of what the experience of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser attraction experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando will be like. The Walt Disney Company's official Twitter account has released a short walkthrough video, spotlighting the ride which is set to release in March of next year. Imagineer Ann Morrow plays host, which makes sense; while she has been with the company for nearly a decade, it seems as if Galactic Starcruiser is the project with which she has been most closely associated personally.

