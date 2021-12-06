Wichita West VFD wraps up successful arts and crafts show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters wrapped up another successful craft show.

The craft show which was held at the J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center was the perfect place to get some Christmas shopping done.

In addition to finding the perfect item for friends, family, or even yourself, money raised through donations and ticket sales this weekend goes right back into the fire department.

“Kinda crucial for us to have events like this and for the public to come support our vendors so we can keep having a successful show,” Wichita West VFD Captain and P.I.O. “Any volunteer department, whether it be their fish fry or an event like this, have the public come out and support them. We all need it.”

A final amount raised is not known right now but Bashford said they generally raise about 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

