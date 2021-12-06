ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita West VFD wraps up successful arts and crafts show

By Shatanya Clarke, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgPCw_0dEyRaR500

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters wrapped up another successful craft show.

The craft show which was held at the J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center was the perfect place to get some Christmas shopping done.

In addition to finding the perfect item for friends, family, or even yourself, money raised through donations and ticket sales this weekend goes right back into the fire department.

“Kinda crucial for us to have events like this and for the public to come support our vendors so we can keep having a successful show,” Wichita West VFD Captain and P.I.O. “Any volunteer department, whether it be their fish fry or an event like this, have the public come out and support them. We all need it.”

A final amount raised is not known right now but Bashford said they generally raise about 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Ticket Sales#Weather#Wichita West Vfd#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy