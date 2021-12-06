Families of Astroworld Fest victims still waiting for answers 1 month after tragedy

It's been one month since the Astroworld Festival tragedy at NRG Park in which 10 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

Rudy Pena of Laredo was one of the victims who died after attending Travis Scott's concert on Nov. 5. Pena's family visited the memorial outside NRG Park last week.

"More will be learned about who did what, who didn't take action," Valeria Cortinas Fisher, the attorney representing Pena's family told ABC13. "As a result, Rudy and nine other people lost their lives."

The investigation into the concert headlined by Scott is still ongoing. There is no word yet on when Houston officials will provide an update.

Last week, Scott announced he hired celebrity attorney Daniel Petrocelli to represent him. Petricelli also represented Jeffrey Skilling, who was the CEO during the Enron scandal.

Dozens of lawsuits demanding more than a billion dollars in damages have been filed by the families of the 10 people killed and also by concertgoers who were injured.