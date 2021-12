The Pittsburgh Steelers have been far too conservative on four downs in recent years. Here’s why Mike Tomlin is the lowest-ranked head coach on fourth-down calls. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has felt like pulling my hair out at times when watching the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. Lack of execution has been a big issue with this team this year, and quite frankly, we lack talent. However, one thing that pushes me beyond my boiling point is when Mike Tomlin makes some head-scratching decisions on fourth downs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO