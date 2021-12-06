ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menorah lighting celebration in Longmeadow

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The tradition of Hanukkah is coming to an end, and communities across western Massachusetts celebrated the lighting of the eighth branch on Sunday evening.

A menorah sculpture was carved out of ice in front of a crowd at the Longmeadow Shops. Rabbi Yakov Wolff from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy explained the significance of an ice menorah.

“We’re going to be lighting an ice menorah, and ice represents coldness, where one is cold and frigid. Our jobs as human beings is to light up the world, bring light, bring excitement, bring enthusiasm,” Rabbi Yakov Wolff said.

The ice carving was clearly a hit for the crowd. Gathering at the Longmeadow Shops has become a favorite tradition for this community, and this year is extra special after taking a year off from the event in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It feels wonderful. In a world that’s predominately non-Jewish. This is wonderful to celebrate Hanukka and teach everyone about Hanukka,” Fran Grosnick said.

“The message of Hannukkah to the entire world is that with one act of kindness, you can brighten up the world,” Rabbi Yakov Wolff said.

