ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Tops 100 scrimmage yards Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gibson carried the ball 23 times for 88 yards and caught five of six targets for 23 yards and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Washington Football Team's Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic ruled out Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team must try to extend its three-game winning streak without two key players -- safety/linebacker Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. Both were ruled out of Sunday's game at the Las Vegas Raiders because of injuries. Both players were hurt late in Monday's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Alabama’s lines of scrimmage

This year’s SEC Championship features two of the nation’s top teams. Georgia and Alabama will face off once again in a matchup that is likely to be physical at the line of scrimmage, like it has been in years past. The Crimson Tide’s weakest link. One of the typical mainstays...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Antonio Gibson, it’s time to Put up your Dukes

Maybe this is the week that running back Antonio Gibson finally records his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Or, this could be another game in which Gibson’s fumbling issues continue for the Washington Football Team. However, the resurgent running game for Washington has done wonders for the offense....
NFL
NBC Washington

Antonio Gibson Plays a Christian McCaffrey-Like Role in Washington's Big Win

Gibson plays a Christian McCaffrey-like role in WFT's big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, yet that didn't stop some experts from comparing Antonio Gibson to the Panthers' star before he ever took an NFL snap.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Raiders#American Football#Football Team
FanSided

Ron Rivera speaks out on Antonio Gibson’s fumbling woes

Fans of the Washington Football Team were preparing for an Antonio Gibson breakout against the Carolina Panthers after he turned in arguably his best performance of the year in the upset win over Tampa Bay. While Gibson finished with an impressive stat line, his fumbling issues reared their ugly head...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Tomlin Laments Steelers’ Inability To Win At Line Of Scrimmage In Sunday’s 31-Point Loss To Bengals

Right away Sunday inside Paul Brown Stadium, things turned ugly for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, which could not get off blocks or stop the run whatsoever. That’s become a trend for a Steelers’ defense that has hemorrhaged 41 points in back-to-back weeks despite seeing the return of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Week 12 matchup against the Bengals.
NFL
raiderramble.com

WFT’s Antonio Gibson Will Test Raiders Run Defense In Week 13

Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team has the potential to cause problems for the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. The Raiders will need their run defense to show up again in Week 13 after holding the Dallas Cowboys to 64 rushing yards. The matchup against the WFT is anything but a ‘gimme,’ and Las Vegas is in no position to overlook any of their remaining opponents. Gus Bradley will soon have his work cut out for him. Washington comes in having rushed for 288 yards the last two contents. Gibson, for his part, has yet to eclipse 100 yards on the ground, but he’s inching closer. In Week 12, Gibson compiled 95 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers, and tonight on Monday Night Football, he’ll face a Seattle Seahawks defense that’s given 1,222 yards on the ground to their opponents; that’s 23rd in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Comes down with illness

Metcalf (foot) missed Thursday's practice with an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf already has logged one DNP this week due to the foot injury that has followed him for much of the campaign, which typically is the extent of his weekly practice limitations. With an illness in tow, he fortunately has time to put it behind him in advance of Sunday's game at Houston, but his status should continue to be watched to get a sense of his availability for Week 14.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Totals 41 scrimmage yards

Davis rushed five times for 16 yards and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Jaguars. Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) returned from a one-game absence to lead Atlanta's rushing attack with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Davis and Wayne Gallman (four carries for 19 yards) split the leftover scraps. Davis matched his forgettable season average of 3.2 yards per carry in this one, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 13 against the stingy Tampa Bay run defense.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Javonte Williams Ties Career-High With 111 Scrimmage Yards

On Sunday, rookie running back Javonte Williams played a huge role in helping his Denver Broncos pull off one of the week's biggest upsets with a 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The North Carolina product rushed 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught three of his four targets for a team-high 57 yards.
NFL
HometownLife.com

Hometown Life's All-Area football team: Vote the top QB in metro Detroit!

UPDATE: This poll has been amended to include Livonia Franklin's Zac Olesuck. Hometown Life is giving you the opportunity to pick who makes its 2021 All-Metro Detroit football team. And we want this All-Area team to feature the best of the best within our coverage footprint. Here's how it works:...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Goes over 100 yards from scrimmage

Robinson turned 17 carries into 86 yards and gathered in three of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 21-14 defeat to the Falcons. He also lost a fumble. Since sitting out Week 9 due to a bruised heel, Robinson has managed to achieve active status in three straight contests, averaging 16.7 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two rushing TDs. That's more or less in line with his output in seven appearances pre-injury -- 87.9 total yards per game, five scores -- but the second-year back hasn't had a run of 20-plus yards since Week 6. While Robinson may have some practice limitations this week, too, he'll look to keep it going next Sunday when the Jags travel to L.A. to face the Rams' 10th-ranked rush defense.
NFL
KREX

Sunday’s, Football, and Mike Golic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Ever host people over on Sundays to watch football? Looking to spice those weekly gatherings up too? Check out how former NFL player and ESPN Radio Host, Mike Golic, prepares his spread every Sunday! In addition to talking food, we also get Golic’s take on the Broncos heading into the back […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy