Football Team's Adam Humphries: Four catches against Raiders

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? Family, food, and Dallas Cowboys football. I am especially thankful this year as we can all zoom right past the tough loss the Cowboys took on Sunday in Kansas City. The Cowboys have turned the page as well as all eyes are now on the reeling Las Vegas Raiders who have lost their last three games. The one thing we do know about Thanksgiving football is Dallas is going to get their opponent’s best on a worldwide stage, so regardless of records, the Cowboys better be locked in and ready to battle it out with this Raiders team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO