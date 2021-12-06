Football Team's Adam Humphries: Four catches against Raiders

Washington extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 6-6 with a victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Taylor Heinicke shakes off turnover to lead game-winning drive: The stage was set for Heinicke and the Washington Football Team to seal their fourth straight win with the type of methodical, clock-killing drive Ron Rivera’s squad has made a habit of since the bye week, but it wouldn’t be so easy this time. Clinging to a 14-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Washington faced third and four from the Las Vegas 47-yard line. Heinicke took the snap out of the shotgun and stepped up to throw, but defensive end Maxx Crosby hit his arm as he released the ball, which floated into the hands of Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs.
