NFL

Football Team's Adam Humphries: Four catches against Raiders

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Humphries caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 17-15 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
Goshen News

PREP FOOTBALL: Northridge's 'buy-in' helps Eppley lead Raiders to state

MIDDLEBURY — Last spring, Northridge head coach Chad Eppley found himself in an exciting, yet intimidating position. Taking over for Tom Wogomon — the most successful head coach in program history — Eppley wanted to embrace what his predecessor brought to the Raiders football program, while also creating his own culture during his first year as head coach.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
State
Washington State
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs Raiders: Each team’s X-Factor player for Thanksgiving

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? Family, food, and Dallas Cowboys football. I am especially thankful this year as we can all zoom right past the tough loss the Cowboys took on Sunday in Kansas City. The Cowboys have turned the page as well as all eyes are now on the reeling Las Vegas Raiders who have lost their last three games. The one thing we do know about Thanksgiving football is Dallas is going to get their opponent’s best on a worldwide stage, so regardless of records, the Cowboys better be locked in and ready to battle it out with this Raiders team.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Football Team: 3 things to watch in Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve to 3-1 this season against the NFC East, after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Dallas. After a dominating performance over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders faltered in a shocking loss to the horrific New York Giants after the bye week. That started a trend of losing, as they then lost back-to-back home games against Kansas City and Cincinnati.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Foster Moreau: Held to one catch in Dallas

Caught one of five targets for three yards in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Moreau played a season-high 77 offensive snaps against Dallas as No. 1 tight end Darren Waller exited the contest with a knee injury. The latter is now considered week-to-week, so Moreau could be in line for a significant role against Washington in Week 13. When Waller missed the Raiders' Week 7 tilt versus the Eagles, Moreau was able to capitalize with six catches on as many targets for 60 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) return home to face another NFC East foe, the Washington Football Team (5-6), in Week 13. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Broadcast information. Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst. TV: FOX Kevin Burkhardt Greg Olsen. Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Breaking down Raiders’ next opponent: Washington Football Team

The Raiders are still jockeying for playoff position amid the highs and lows of the 2021 season. So too is the Washington Football Team. Washington has won three consecutive games to improve to 5-6 and has control of the No. 7 seed in the NFC for the time being. But the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are also 5-6, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers loom at 5-7 and further complicate the playoff picture.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team-Raiders Inactives: Will Curtis Samuel Play?

The Washington Football Team got some bad news before traveling to Las Vegas to face the Raiders this weekend. Running back J.D. McKissic - who left last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks - is out for Week 13 with a concussion. Meanwhile, safety Landon Collins is also going to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team beats Raiders 17-15 with last-minute field goal

Coming off an exhilarating victory on Thanksgiving Day over the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders looked to keep their win streak alive by hosting another NFC East opponent in the Washington Football Team. Hoping to keep pace with the other AFC West teams for the division lead and stay in contention for a wild card spot at the very least, this Week 13 clash was an important game to say the least.
NFL
WTOP

With Logan Thomas on IR, Adam Humphries could finally step into open hole

With Thomas on IR, Adam Humphries could step into open hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Now that tight end Logan Thomas is likely out for the season with an ACL injury, a bulk of Washington’s targets will be up for grabs once again. Slot receiver Adam Humphries could be the beneficiary of that, taking ownership of a bigger role in the offense.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Football Team: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home after a huge Thanksgiving Day win at the Dallas Cowboys. It is now time for December football and the home stretch of the season has commenced here in Week 13. The Raiders have to find a way to establish a strong home field...
NFL
Washington Post

Four takeaways from Washington’s 17-15 win over the Raiders

Washington extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 6-6 with a victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Taylor Heinicke shakes off turnover to lead game-winning drive: The stage was set for Heinicke and the Washington Football Team to seal their fourth straight win with the type of methodical, clock-killing drive Ron Rivera’s squad has made a habit of since the bye week, but it wouldn’t be so easy this time. Clinging to a 14-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Washington faced third and four from the Las Vegas 47-yard line. Heinicke took the snap out of the shotgun and stepped up to throw, but defensive end Maxx Crosby hit his arm as he released the ball, which floated into the hands of Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs.
NFL

