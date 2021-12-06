ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning’s barrage sends Philadelphia Flyers to eighth straight loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lckEw_0dEyQzDn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooRhp_0dEyQzDn00

Corey Perry had two goals and one assist, Ryan McDonagh added one goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the reeling host Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.

Mathieu Joseph had one goal and one assist.

Pat Maroon, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk scored one goal apiece for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who won their third in a row.

Victor Hedman and Ross Colton added three assists each.

Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott made 38 saves.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have dropped a season-worst eight straight games.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed five goals and was replaced by Martin Jones at 8:34 of the second period.

The Lightning went ahead 1-0 when McDonagh pounced on a bouncing puck and scored at 8:24 of the first period. Steven Stamkos took the initial shot, which deflected off Hart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV6vr_0dEyQzDn00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Powerful Capitals overtake no. 1 spot, Panthers’ injuries plague club

Tampa Bay quickly extended its lead to 2-0 when Perry connected exactly one minute later.

The Flyers outshot the Lightning 14-9 in the first and Ivan Provorov had two solid scoring chances but they weren’t able to capitalize.

It didn’t take long for the Lightning to take a 3-0 advantage as Raddysh fired a slap shot past Hart at 2:56 of the second.

The Tampa Bay lead went to 4-0 when Katchouk scored his first goal of the season at 6:47.

Hart was pulled at 8:34 when he allowed the Lightning’s fifth goal as Joseph chipped in a short-handed chance. Hart was way out of the net, and after the goal was allowed, Jones entered the game.

Maroon’s goal at 5:29 of the third extended Tampa Bay’s advantage to 6-0.

Philadelphia’s frustration was evident soon after as Travis Sanheim became entangled with Anthony Cirelli before being separated by the officials. Travis Konecny also was sent off for a scrum with Tampa Bay’s Callan Foote.

Atkinson’s power-play goal at 7:04 cut the deficit to 6-1. The Flyers were 1-for-3 on the power play and came into the game on a 2-for-37 skid.

Perry’s second goal at 14:15 gave the Lightning a 7-1 advantage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

Shesterkin, Rangers send Flyers to seventh-straight loss

Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves on 34 shots and Artemi Panarin added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Philadelphia Flyers by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It’s the Flyers’ seventh-straight loss while the Rangers skated to their...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 7-1 loss to the Lightning

That’s eight losses in a row, folks. Things are bad and we want to talk about them just about as much as you want to read about them, surely, but here we are all the same. The Flyers dropped last night’s game to the Lighting 7-1 to close out the season series, and it was another pretty brutal showing. They’re right back at it tonight against the Avalanche, so let’s put this one to bed swiftly and move right along.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Lightning Strikes Again as Flyers Fall for 8th Straight Game

Less than three week ago, the Flyers got a last-second goal to tie the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and force overtime. The Flyers ultimately lost the game in a shootout. Since then, the Flyers had suffered six more losses in a row leading into Sunday's night final meeting...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Lightning Game

On Sunday evening, the Wells Fargo Center was decked out in a summer’s theme for Shore Night. Never mind the fact that it was the first weekend of December and 45 degrees outside. Maybe the theme of the night was to remind you of summer. To remind you that this...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Travis Konecny
inquirer.com

Flyers drop fifth straight in 6-3 loss to Hurricanes

The Flyers were outskated, outshot, and overall outplayed in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. For one minute, it seemed the Flyers were off to a strong start. They scored 50 seconds into the game when Ivan Provorov snuck a puck past Antti Raanta from behind Sean Couturier.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Tampa Bay
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Doomed by Mistakes, Handed 6th Straight Loss to Devils

It continues to go from bad to worse for the Flyers. Trying to snap a five-game losing streak, they managed to get a tying goal to have a chance to start to right the ship. Then the Devils struck off turnovers and opportunities to quickly regain the lead and put the game away.
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

From front to back, Flyers’ fifth straight loss a complete one

PHILADELPHIA — The starting goaltender, so good for much of this season (though not as good as his backup), spent much of this Friday looking jumpy and mistrusting behind a defense that could only make any and every goalie feel that way. The offense, which has looked so bad for...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday night from the Enterprise Center. The Lightning will look to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Sunday, they are coming into this one having won six of their last eight. As for the Blues, they are coming off a 6-3 win over Columbus to bring their record to 11-7-3 on the season.
NHL
NBC Sports

With 6th straight loss, Flyers in dangerous spot 20 games into season

The Flyers' worst losing streak under Alain Vigneault grew to six games Sunday night as the team stumbled to the Devils, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The back half of November completely spiraled on the Flyers. With the postponement of Tuesday's game, the club finished the month 4-6-3. That mark is in stark contrast from Vigneault's first season at the helm in 2019-20 when the Flyers went 10-2-4 in November with an NHL-best 24 points.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning recall Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced the recall of forward Gabriel Fortier from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Fortier was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Fortier is in his second AHL season, having posted six goals and 10 points in 30 games last year during the shortened AHL season. This year, he’s up to four goals and 11 points in just 17 games. He’s been one of the consistant scorers for the Crunch during their recent goal drought, recording five points (two goals, three assists) in five games.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues Preview and Game Day Thread: It’s been awhile

It’s been just over two years since the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning have faced each other. If you’re keeping score that was two Lightning Stanley Cups one one Raw Charge editor ago! On November 27th, 2019 the Blues defeated the Lightning in Tampa, 4-3. Brayden Schenn scored the eventual game-winner on the power play.
NHL
sportsnaut.com

WATCH: Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues storm back to beat Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan O’Reilly scored the only shootout goal as the St. Louis Blues edged the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday. The Blues rallied from an early three-goal deficit to force overtime. They have won back-to-back games for the first time since their 5-0 start in October. O’Reilly’s shootout tally...
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Rangers: 7th Straight Loss and Joel Farabee Exits With Injury

A 7th straight loss and another injury for pressing Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Chuck Fletcher called it "a massive week" for the Flyers to get their "house in order." The house got messier Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden before the Flyers try to clean it up...
NHL
Reuters

Avalanche send Flyers to ninth straight loss

EditorsNote: rewords third and 12th grafs; adds to seventh graf. Erik Johnson had one goal and one assist to help lift the Colorado Avalanche past the host Philadelphia Flyers 7-5 on Monday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook and Cale Makar each scored one goal...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Rangers Fast Start Sinks Flyers in 7th Straight Loss

The Flyers entered Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers having not scored more than three goals in a game in 15 straight games. By the 34-second mark of the second period, they would need three goals just to tie things back up, as another game was slipping away. It...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy