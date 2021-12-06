ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Canucks replace coach Travis Green with Bruce Boudreau

The last-place Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired coach Travis Green less than two months into the season.

The Canucks are replacing Green with veteran coach Bruce Boudreau, according to a Sunday evening report by Sportsnet in Canada. The team has not made any formal announcements.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins dropped the Canucks’ record to 8-15-2. They are in last place in the Pacific Division with 18 points and only the Arizona Coyotes (12) are beneath them in the Western Conference standings.

Vancouver has scuffled basically all season, losing three of its first four games and six of its first nine contests. More recently, the Canucks endured a 1-8-1 stretch that sent them spiraling down the standings in the West.

Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Powerful Capitals overtake no. 1 spot, Panthers’ injuries plague club

Green, 50, was in his fifth season as Vancouver’s coach and exits with a record of 133-147-34. He guided the Canucks to the playoffs once — a second-round exit in 2019-20. In May, the team rewarded Green with a two-year contract extension.

Boudreau, 66, coached the Washington Capitals (2007-11) and Anaheim Ducks (2011-16) for four-plus seasons and the Minnesota Wild (2016-20) for just less than four seasons. He won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach in 2007-08 and owns a career record of 567-302-115.

–Field Level Media

