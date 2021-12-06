Yellowjackets Recap: Do You Like Being This Way?

I cannot stress enough how many spoilers this post contains for the events of the first episode of And Just Like That …. The first few minutes of HBO Max’s big, tulle-filled revival of Sex and the City, And Just Like That … try so hard to return to normalcy that Calvin Coolidge himself would be proud. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte reunite over brunch and speak almost entirely in exposition about getting through the pandemic, how they feel old now, and how Samantha has moved to London after a friendship-ending fight with Carrie (explaining away the not-so-friendly relations between Kim Cattrall and the rest of her co-stars in real life). Look, the show seems to want to say, this is Sex and the City as you remember it! And yes, the rest of the episode does feel a lot like the old TV show, though now with more characters of color and more explicit acknowledgment that, for a sex columnist, Carrie is a prude.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO