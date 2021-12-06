ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowjackets Recap: Do You Like Being This Way?

By Kelly McClure
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heart of Yellowjackets relies on several different elements to keep it beating as strongly as it does. There’s shame. There’s subterfuge. And there’s rage. After the first three episodes we’ve learned how the girls came to be stranded after their plane went down on the way to nationals, but even...

FanSided

Where have you seen Yellowjackets actress Christina Ricci before?

Yellowjackets is one of the darkest, most mysterious, and most captivating shows to premiere this year. Centering around a group of girls who must learn to survive the wilderness — and each other — after their plane goes down on the way to a soccer game, the show touches on everything from coming of age to cannibalism. While each character brings something interesting to the table, Misty may just be the most fascinating (and terrifying) of all. Christina Ricci plays the present-day version of Misty. Read on to find out where you may have seen her before.
MOVIES
TVLine

Dexter Recap: Like Father, Like Son

Despite the fact that Dexter has officially squared away his dead-body bind, Sunday’s episode of Dexter: New Blood confirmed that the sometimes-killer’s problems have only just begun. While Kurt’s boldfaced lie about FaceTiming with his (dead) son Matt remains perplexing, Episode 4 puts its primary focus on Harrison, as a scuffle at school may have prevented a deadly school shooting from going down. As many Iron Lake residents are quick to proclaim Harrison a hero, Dexter starts digging, only to discover that things definitely aren’t as they appear. Also, who is seen leading yet another young woman to that creepy...
TV SERIES
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #164: Hawkeye, Yellowjackets, Chucky, And You Don't Know Me

Star Trek shenanigans abound this week as the team try to work out what in the name of the Prime Directive Pluto TV is. Elsewhere, we finally get to talk about Disney's Hawkeye series, take a trip to the wilderness with a girls' soccer team in Yellowjackets on Sky Atlantic, catch up with killer Charles Lee Ray in Child's Play spin-off series Chucky, on Sky Max, and get a little courtroom monologuing from Samuel Adewunmi in You Don't Know Me on BBC1. Plus, in perhaps the greatest upset in Pilot TV history, James voluntarily watches an animated series — listen now to find out what he thought of it.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Shrink Next Door Recap: Party Down

This week, The Shrink Next Door kicks into high gear by covering 16 years of Marty and Ike’s relationship in a single episode. First, we pick up where we left off last week: with Ike and Marty planning a big housewarming bash to celebrate Ike’s hostile takeover … er, renovations they’ve made to the house.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Yellowstone Recap: That’s Not Your Family

“I Want to Be Him” feels, at times, like the second half of a two-hour episode, resolving some of the threads introduced last week. The biggest development, of course, is the delayed confrontation between Jamie and his biological father, who fully owns up to arranging to kill Jamie’s family. It’s a scene that unequivocally establishes Garrett Randall as a total monster, a manipulator who’s no better as a father than John.
TV SERIES
Variety

Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner Among ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

DreamWorks animation announced that Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’Arcy Carden have been cast in “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Dec. 23. They join Jeremy Shada, who stars as Tom Kullersen in the “How to Train Your Dragon” spinoff. The six-episode series is set 1,300 years after the events of the original movies, where dragons have become just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Annie Murphy, John Cho & Christine Baranski Star In Animated Series ‘Praise Petey’ From Anna Drezen For Freeform As Network Takes Another Crack At Genre

Freeform has ordered an animated comedy series about a New York City It girl starring Annie Murphy, John Cho, Christine Baranski. The youth-skewing network has handed Praise Petey (w/t) from SNL head writer Anna Drezen, who created the series, and exec producers including Monica Padrick, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels a series order. It comes as the Disney-owned network takes another crack at animation, having previously developed a number of series in this space. Praise Petey follows Petey, voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Murphy, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap: Do You Hear What I Hear?

Well, it’s another day closer to Christmas and Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are still very much in trouble. This week’s episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” was full of (potentially) big reveals and had an action centerpiece that legitimately rivals similar sequences in proper Marvel Studios movies. Without further ado, let’s get into “Hawkeye” episode 3.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
EW.com

And Just Like That series premiere reveals where Samantha Jones is now

Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That below. In the months leading up to the premiere of And Just Like That, the devoted fans of Sex and the City speculated desperately about the fate of Samantha Jones in the revival. Was she dead? Was she recast? Had Kim Cattrall secretly filmed some scenes, despite her repeated insistence that she and SATC are never, ever, ever getting back together?
TV SERIES
Vulture

Watch the Trailer for Doctor Who’s Timey-Wimey New Year’s Special

Who doesn’t love a time-loop story? It’s perhaps the most fun format for fiction. You get countless deaths and wacky subplots, and all of it comes stakes free since another reset is due to happen eventually. Jodie Whittaker is beginning her farewell tour of specials with a New Year’s Dalek-heavy romp. “Eve of the Daleks” stars Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, This Way Up) and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black) as a storage-facility manager and her customer who get wrapped up in the Doctor’s shenanigans. Companions Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) are returning as well. After this round of specials, both Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are set to leave the show with old maestro Russell T. Davies returning with an unnamed 14th Doctor. “Eve of the Daleks” premieres on BBC1 and BBC America New Year’s Day.
TV SERIES
Vulture

PEN15 Recap: I Hate You

What a gut punch of an episode. Last week, Maya seemed so immature, worrying about how expensive of a gift to give a frenemy while her bestie struggled with the infinite. This week, she is the intersectional victim of how America deals with growing up, sexuality, and race. She’s stuck in the most liminal of liminal spaces. Not a girl, not yet a woman; not American, not Japanese. No identity fits her, and all she wants is one place where she can feel safe and at home.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Some Basic Questions About That Big Moment in And Just Like That …

I cannot stress enough how many spoilers this post contains for the events of the first episode of And Just Like That …. The first few minutes of HBO Max’s big, tulle-filled revival of Sex and the City, And Just Like That … try so hard to return to normalcy that Calvin Coolidge himself would be proud. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte reunite over brunch and speak almost entirely in exposition about getting through the pandemic, how they feel old now, and how Samantha has moved to London after a friendship-ending fight with Carrie (explaining away the not-so-friendly relations between Kim Cattrall and the rest of her co-stars in real life). Look, the show seems to want to say, this is Sex and the City as you remember it! And yes, the rest of the episode does feel a lot like the old TV show, though now with more characters of color and more explicit acknowledgment that, for a sex columnist, Carrie is a prude.
TV SERIES
ABC News

Review 'Don't Look Up': You'll laugh like hell

It’s time to sit tight and assess “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s broadly satiric take on global disaster now in theaters en route to Netflix on Dec. 24. Is it the “cynical, infuriating, insufferably smug” lampoon of its worst reviews or “the funniest movie of 2021” to reference a rave?
MOVIES
Vulture

The Bachelorette Recap: Rest in Pizza

I feel like I’ve watched 1,300 hours of Bachelor content, listened to and appeared on several Bachelor podcasts, followed every Reddit thread, and even watched a TikTok or two from the “Controversy Crew” (apparently Anna Redman from Matt’s season thinks the reason we all don’t like her is because of her teeth), and yeah, that was this year. But after an incredibly loooooong 2021 filled with Bachelor Nation drama and consternation, aren’t you just wiped? So, if you’re anything like me, the “Men Tell All” special is a calming, soothing balm where a bunch of men in their best colorful suits try one last time to get their catchphrase to take off.
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES

