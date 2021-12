World number six Justin Thomas has confirmed that he will defend his title at the 2021 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, 16-19 December. Thomas once again will play with his father, Mike Thomas, after the pair won on their PNC Championship debut last year, birding 15 of their 18 holes to card a final-round 57 and end the week on 25-under-par. Vijay Singh and son Qass claimed the second spot, while Mark O'Meara and his son Shaun shared third place alongside Lee Trevino and his son Daniel, all of whom are competing again in this year’s Championship.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO