ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead, will Strands kryptonite be his undoing?

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven midseason finale and although some of it had me rolling my eyes I enjoyed it overall. Seeing some of what Alicia endured since Teddy locked her in the bunker was information we needed. Strand and Alicia meeting again was another scene fans...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Alicia Clark Faces Uncertain Future on Fear the Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." As civil war brews between Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Alicia is fighting a bigger battle. The midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia lost an arm to a walker's bite — and she might not have amputated in time to stop the spreading infection. Believing she's slowly succumbing to the walker's bite even 90 days later, a feverish Alicia wages war in what could be her last stand: take Strand's Tower before she turns.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Morgan's Shocking Decision

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." The Morgan Jones (Lennie James) versus Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) cold war has gone nuclear. A conflict that has been brewing since last season — when Strand sacrificed Morgan by throwing him to walkers during a desperate attempt to stop Teddy's (John Glover) nuclear warheads from firing — comes to a head inside The Tower where Strand decides which of Morgan's friends to give shelter. Strand granted admittance to Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and the Dories (Jenna Elfman and Keith Carradine), but turned away Morgan's nuclear family of Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo to fend for themselves in the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Colman Domingo Discusses Strand’s Villainous Journey

On this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, titled “The Portrait”, Strand (Colman Domingo) finally comes face to face with Morgan Jones (Lennie James). The latter wants help when Baby Mo gets sick with a double ear infection, while the former needs Morgan’s skills dealing with a group straight out of Mad Max who wants to take Strand’s tower stronghold. It leads to an unlikely team-up, and ultimately the revelation — and spoilers past this point — that Morgan used the opportunity to poison Strand.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kryptonite#Fear The Walking Dead#Strands
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 midseason finale, Padre

Fear the Walking Dead will air its midseason finale for season seven on December 5 on AMC. The episode is titled “Padre,” and viewers will finally get more information about this term. We have heard the term throughout this season, and it will be interesting to find out exactly what it is.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: It’s always something

You can’t run from problems in a zombie apocalypse because there are always problems, as we learned in this week’s Fear The Walking Dead. This week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead centered on Althea, and her apparent break with Isabelle, after the now-former CRM pilot had broken protocol. At Al’s request, she rescued Sarah, Rabbi Kessner, Daniel, Luciana, Charlie, and Wes from certain annihilation by a nuclear explosion at the end of season six.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NME

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner responds to ‘The Portrait’’s key twist

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has shed some light on a shocking twist in the latest episode. The Portrait, which is the seventh episode of the seventh season and aired in the US on Sunday (November 28), saw the war between lead characters Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) take a new dive.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, Reclamation: Things To Note

Fear the Walking Dead Maggie Grace’s last episode. Althea’s (Maggie Grace) last episode of Fear The Walking Dead feels like a recap of her history in the series. It’s perfect for a new Things To Note!. IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!. Last week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead was Althea’s...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 Online

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Fear the Walking Dead S7E7 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, Morgan must seek out...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Alycia Debnam-Carey Fear the Walking Dead attends Cartier party

Fear the Walking Dead has finally given its fans one thing they have wanted: Alicia’s return (Alycia Debnam-Carey). In season 7, episode 7, “The Portrait,” fans were delighted to see Alicia’s return. She is now the leader of the mysterious group known as the Stalkers. The last fans saw of...
TV SERIES
E! News

You’ll Never Guess Who Came Back to Life on Fear the Walking Dead

Watch: "The Walking Dead" Stars Play 'Back From the Dead'. Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed and Kim Dickens will return to AMC's hit zombie series. The apocalypse will go with Alicia's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) mother, who we all assumed had been dead since season four after she seemed to sacrifice herself in an explosion.
TV SERIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for an Eighth Season by AMC

Apparently AMC has not allowed the ever-diminishing viewership for its Walking Dead franchise (something I refer to as The Walking Dexit) to cause it to lose faith in the property because they have given Fear the Walking Dead an eighth season renewal. That show is currently at all-time ratings lows based on same-day viewing, but as I have previously mentioned, its fate is no longer dictated by the early Nielsen numbers. It has passed the syndication stretch and is guaranteed to live on in reruns where shows really turn a profit. So even if AMC is not making as much on ad revenue from new episodes, it will recoup that and more down the road. I had previously suggested that the show’s seventh season could be its last or that it could return for an eighth and final year. There is no word at this point on whether the new season could be its last, but it appears that AMC has not given up on the show just yet. They will be bringing back fan-favorite Kim Dickens as Madison Clark during the second half of the seventh season which resumes new episodes April 17th. There has been a fair amount of grumbling among fans about the current direction of the show, and bringing Dickens back may be a way to try and boost viewership. But there is still a chance that the eighth season could be announced as the show’s last at some point. The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with its eleventh season which is currently airing (new episodes resume in February), and an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead is currently in the works with a Carol and Daryl spin-off show possibly coming as well.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead Kim Dickens return, teaser, release date and more

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven finale and now fans want to know when season seven will return to AMC. Talking Dead aired a teaser clip for the back half of season seven and things look exciting. But, the most exciting news is that Kim Dickens will return as Madison. She survived, which is something fans have been hoping for.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
388K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy