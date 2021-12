The Coos Bay and North Bend Public Libraries are teaming up to offer a monthly Read and Craft Book Club for young people in grades 4-8. Beginning December 1, participants can pick up a free copy of a book and a themed craft at the Coos Bay or North Bend Library. The first Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., the libraries will jointly host an online book discussion and craft time on Zoom. Young people can participate in one or all of the discussions. Limited kits and books are available, but, additional copies of the titles are available at the library for checkout.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO