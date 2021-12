Every year, the Good Fruit Grower team looks forward to December, for a couple of reasons. First, we love the opportunity to gather at industry meetings for the presentations and conversations that will set the tone for our magazine’s coverage in the coming year. And after the nearly two years of pandemic-driven pivots, I know I speak for our entire staff when I say we’re looking forward to seeing you this month. Our staff will be at both the Washington State Tree Fruit Association Annual Meeting and the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market EXPO, and we expect to learn plenty to share with you.

