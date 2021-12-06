ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Jimmy Fallon and his dog celebrate 20 million followers on Instagram

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon is celebrating 20 million followers on his Instagram, but he isn’t doing it alone. In fact, his pup, Gary joined him for the post too. When it comes to Instagram followers, it can be hard to get genuine followers. And even celebrities seem to struggle to get people to...

dogoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Press

‘5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas’: Jimmy Fallon Previews His Adorable Animated Special

Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling 2020 children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas comes to life in a new animated special, telling a story inspired by real-life adorableness. “I was picking my daughter up from school one day and she said, ‘How many more sleeps until we go to Grandma’s?’ I thought that was so cute,” says the Tonight Show host and father of two (right). “I thought there should be a book, 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas, because when I was a kid, I’d look forward to Christmas so much with my sister.” He still does. “I’m one bulb away from being the Griswolds!”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
tvinsider.com

Reba and Jimmy Fallon Join the Christmas TV Celebrations, The ‘Cusp’ of Adulthood, Enroll in the ‘School of Chocolate’

What goes well with Thanksgiving leftovers? Christmas TV, apparently, which goes into overdrive with classic holiday specials and new offerings, including a musical movie with Reba McEntire on Lifetime and an animated special for NBC inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s children’s book. A Showtime documentary profiles three girls coming of age in Texas. Chocoholics will delight in Netflix’s latest cooking competition.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Jimmy Fallon gets his game on with new show That's My Jam

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Jimmy Fallon is expanding his territory at NBC with the new game show That's My Jam, featuring celebrity teams competing for charity in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Those challenges will include some games drawing inspiration from Fallon's Tonight Show tenure, including "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don't Spray It," and many more. Monday's "sneak episode" features The Voice's season 21 coaches (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) facing off, so tune in if Grande and Clarkson singing dueling pop diva covers sounds like the musical competition you didn't know you needed. —Tyler Aquilina.
TV SHOWS
holycitysinner.com

Watch: Comedian Dusty Slay on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Nashville based stand-up comedian (and former Charleston resident) Dusty Slay this week performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can watch his segment below. Slay has previously appeared on several network shows including NBC’s Last Comic Standing, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the popular program Laughs on FOX, and he was a featured comedian on TMZ. His comedy is regularly showcased on many nationally syndicated radio programs including Sirius XM, Pandora Radio, and “The Bob and Tom Radio Show.” Slay previously appeared on The Tonight Show back in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
963kklz.com

Jimmy Fallon’s New Christmas Song!

Jimmy Fallon released a new single called “It’s a Masked Christmas” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have a sample for ya…whaddya think? Pump or Dump? Stash or Trash? Keep or Heap? You can always email us with your opinion through the KKLZ website!
MUSIC
Vulture

Jimmy Fallon Boosts His Christmas Single With Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion

“Y’all know what time it is. It’s time to get those boosters,” Megan Thee Stallion says at the beginning of Jimmy Fallon’s new Christmas single, which she features on with Ariana Grande. The music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” premiered on December 6 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and it’s a piece of pandemic history if we’ve ever seen one. “It’s basically about like how last year was just rough on everybody,” Fallon said while introducing the song on his late night show. “And you know, I just wanted to say, it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.” In the video, Fallon and Grande appear in cozy white sweaters in front of a fireplace to sing the instantly catchy chorus, which includes lyrics like, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose, and covered our mouth.” But now that booster shots are available, they’re feeling a little more optimistic that they won’t have to celebrate over Zoom for the second time. When Megan shows up for her verse in a nurse outfit (and syringes on her nails to match), she declares that she won’t spend the holiday quarantining on the couch again: “This year hang that mistletoe, Imma kiss everybody that I know.” All three of them dance together in ski gear — and they’re not the only ones dancing. There’s also a person throwing it back while completely covered in masks, because of course there is. Here’s hoping that this video won’t be so timely by next Christmas!
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Jimmy Fallon films holiday commercial at Sands Point home

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has declared that it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and he did it via an elaborate, two-minute Frito-Lay commercial released on Thanksgiving and shot, mostly, at interior designer Tomm Miller’s Hamptons-style home in Sands Point. ‘Twas "the night before Halloween," says Miller,...
SANDS POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Jimmy Fallon Says He Still Gets Nervous on Stage and Reveals His Most Embarrassing SNL Moment

If you think Jimmy Fallon is enthusiastic while hosting The Tonight Show, you should see him give a tour of his office. “This is me brushing my teeth next to Paul McCartney!” he says of a photo on his wall behind his desk. Next, he points to a framed ticket of his final Saturday Night Live show from May 2004. He proudly picks up a Rodney Dangerfield Centennial Respect trophy (“I loved Rodney, but this award is heavy, to be honest”), which sits on a cabinet next to a fish tank gifted to him four years ago by his former SNL boss, Lorne Michaels. And, whoa, that’s a handwritten note from legend Jerry Lewis, asking him if Lewis can say a profane word as a guest on The Tonight Show.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Hugh Jackman and Jimmy Fallon performed 'West Side Story' together

Hugh Jackman and Jimmy Fallon did a spontaneous West Side Story performance on Thursday’s episode of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, complete with dancing and snapping. Fallon was talking about how his dad used to both sing doo-wop on Brooklyn street corners in the ’60s and travel with a gang. “Not gangs now, but it was like West Side Story-type of gangs,” said Fallon. Naturally, he and Jackman burst into “Jet Song” from West Side Story complete with the musical’s famous snapping and iconic dance moves. The mini-performance was the perfect occasion for Hugh Jackman to show off his musical theater talent.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Shimmers in Shiny Suit & Silver Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Nicole Kidman paired business with casual in the perfect way for the holidays. The “Big Little Lies” star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night. To the late-night show, she wore a taupe-colored suit courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli. The jacket, which Kidman added an ivory blouse underneath, included six dark buttons. The matching trousers included a straight leg opening. Kidman kept her accessories simple, wearing just drop earrings. For her shoes, the actress added silver sandals. Kidman’s metallic heels elevated her look and added a little sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble. Her heels featured a thin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
388K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy