Phoenix, AZ

PD: 1 dead in shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, died from his injuries. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspect information or motive has been released.

Doug Kakuda
4d ago

Berry dangerous area I'd venture to say it's one of the most dangerous in Phoenix between the gray and Indian School school and 27 the Avenue .

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

