PD: 1 dead in shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, died from his injuries. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspect information or motive has been released.