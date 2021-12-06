Eight graduate from City Walk's Recovery and Re-entry program

Richo Kelley is getting back to a place of happiness. Kelley joined City Walk Urban Ministry's Recovery and Re-entry program to gain control back over his life.

"I knew I didn't want to do what I was doing anymore, God sent me right to where I already was, and I didn't have any choice. It was his will," said Kelley.

The 12 month program is designed to help people with their recovery by helping them gain employment, provide rides to and from work, along with providing them with housing.

For Kelley it also allows him to reconnect with God.

"I'm better, and not only myself as a person and a man, more spiritually and humble," said Kelley.

Kelley is one of 8 people who graduated from the program on Sunday.

The program has been helping people battle drug and alcohol addiction as well as homelessness since 2013.

Executive Director Renee Miller says more than 100 people have successfully completed the program.

"I am so proud of them," said Miller. "I mean it took so much."

Renee Miller Executive Director of City Walk tells ABC 27 that her life mission is to help whoever needs it-- whether it be from Drug or Alcohol addiction and even homelessness.

"Some of the people that graduated today, they have been set free from meth addiction, they've spent most of their lives in prison or addicted to alcohol, living completely in the streets or sidewalks months or years at a time," said Miller.

To graduate clients must go through classes on sober living, while staying away from the use of drugs and alcohol.

For graduates like Kelly what he's received from the program is something that has forever changed his life.

"With the help that I've got, and my relationship with God, I'm pretty sure I'm going to be alright."

Enrollment to the Recovery and Reentry program is opened year round. People can enroll themselves or a someone else can request an application on their behalf. Applications are available directly through the organization.