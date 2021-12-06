ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 14 Waiver Wire Sneak Peek

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry8Kw_0dEyPkBv00

Get a jumpstart on your waiver wire research for the final week of the fantasy football regular season.

In most fantasy football leagues, Week 14 is the final week of the regular season. Fantasy managers with playoff hopes will be without Jonathan Taylor as the Colts along with the Eagles, Dolphins, and Patriots have the week off. Some other notable fantasy impact players on bye include Jalen Hurts, Michael Pittman, Devonta Smith, Hunter Henry, Mike, Gesicki, and Dallas Goedert.

Waiver Wire Pickups for 10- to 12-Team Leagues

RB Rashard Penny, Seattle Seahawks

In Week 13, the Seahawks went a different direction at running back after signing Adrian Peterson midweek. With Alex Collins inactive, Seattle split carries between Peterson (11) and Penny (10). Neither player shined, but it was good to see Penny more prominent in the running back rotation after struggling to stay healthy over his first four seasons. He finished with 62 combined yards with one catch on 11 touches. Penny brings more speed to the run game, but his opportunity remains in flux until he proves his worth on the field. For now, Peterson will work as the short-yardage/goal-line back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fedR5_0dEyPkBv00

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Late in this week’s game against the Jets, Miles Sanders left with an ankle issue, which led to Gainwell totaling 87 combined yards , a touchdown and five catches. Boston Scott battled an illness this week, leading to no touches vs. New York. With Jordan Howard also injured with a knee issue, Gainwell looks poised to be in the Eagles’ running back rotation if Sanders doesn’t return healthy after the bye week. His pass-catching (28/228/1) sets a reasonable floor as a cheat RB2 in PPR leagues. Despite his limited touches (83), Gainwell has five touchdowns with 347 combined yards.

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

An ankle injury to Adam Thielen and a pass-heavy game script against the Lions led to Osborn working as the Vikings’ WR2. He finished with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Over the first six weeks, Osborn offered starting fantasy value in three games (7/76, 5/91/1, and 6/78/1) in PPR formats. However, Minnesota phased him out of their wide receiver rotation from Week 8 to Week 12 (only five catches for 54 yards on 12 targets). If your fantasy team lost Thielen, Osborn may be the best option in the free-agent pool, depending on your format and scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Mhsw_0dEyPkBv00

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

After missing seven of the previous eight games, Parker returned to the starting lineup against the Giants. He caught all five of his targets for 62 yards. Over six games of action, Parker has 30 catches for 389 yards and one touchdown, which projected to a  17-game schedule, comes to 85 catches for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns. Miami has a bye in Week 14 and there is also a chance that Will Fuller crawls on the field for their next game. Parker isn’t ready to be a viable starting fantasy player, but his game may progress over the latter third of the season. The Dolphins have won five straight games and Tua Tagovailoa continues to improve.

Waiver Wire Pickups for 14- to 16-Team Leagues

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had a bad loss in Seattle after working their way back into the playoff picture in the NFC. I don’t expect them to pull the plug on Jimmy Garoppolo unless they fall out of playoff contention. For a fantasy team struggling with multiple have-nots at quarterback, it may be wise to keep an open eye on Lance. His running floor helps his playable value, but he still needs to prove his worth in the passing game. In 12-team leagues with 20-man rosters, the 49ers rookie may very well be the best-looking target in the free-agent pool. For now, he is only a buy-and-hope option.

TE Josiah Deguara, Green Bay Packers

With three fantasy teams possibly looking for a tight end in Week 14, Deguara may be the top tight end option in the free-agent pool in deep formats. Over the last five games, he caught two passes in each matchup for 95 combined yards and one touchdown on 13 targets. Deguara played 46 and 43 percent of the Packers snaps over their last two contests. Green Bay plays their next game at home against the Bears. Deguara is only a desperation flier as a one-week cover at tight end.

