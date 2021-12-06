Area Basketball Leaders

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home Thursday night to host area openers against Curry and they both put together impressive performances to earn a pair of wins. The Lady Raiders blew past Curry 83-16, knocking down 14 three-pointers in the win to tie the school record and the Raiders defeated the Yellow Jackets 56-38. Good Hope Guard Tanner Malin recorded his 1,000th career point in the opening period of the Raiders’ game against Curry, joining Lady Raiders Guard Rudi Derrick, who posted her 1,000th point in their game at Cold Springs earlier this week.
