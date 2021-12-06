ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Area Basketball Leaders

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 4 days ago

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
KTLO

Monday’s basketball results include a 94-10 win for an area team

In high school basketball Monday night, the Melbourne girls improved to 3-0 with a 53-29 win over Central Arkansas Christian in the opening round of the CAC Classic in North Little Rock. The Bergman girls destroyed Exeter, Mo. 94-10 at the Blue Eye Invitational to improve to 13-0. The Bergman...
MELBOURNE, AR
Quad Cities Onlines

Iowa area girls basketball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Maquoketa: Coming off a 10-12 season, Maquoketa returns four starters in Tenley Cavanagh, CJ Yeager, Carley Davis and Jackie Miller, a quartet which combined to average about 34 points per game. "We have size that will be tough to defend and with our ability to shoot from the outside we will be a mismatch for several teams," Cardinals coach James Doepke said. This will be Maquoketa's last season in the Wamac East before moving to the River Valley Conference next year.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqradio.com

Webster City basketball travels to Pocahontas Area on Tuesday

The Webster City Lynx will have their first doubleheader action on the season, as they travel north and west to take on the Indians of Pocahontas Area in Pocahontas. The Girls series is currently tied 3-3 in the QuikStats/Varsity Bound era, while the Webster City boys lead their series 4-2.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
The Eagle-Tribune

College Basketball: Area boasts a slew of Division 1 players

We again have numerous Division 1 college basketball players playing this winter. Let’s take a look at them all. Redshirt junior Juan Felix Rodriguez, a 6-foot guard from Lawrence High, is averaging 7.8 points on .472 shooting for 2-3 Stony Brook. One of the games was before 16,300 fans at Kansas’ iconic Allen Fieldhouse.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
Post-Bulletin

Area high school basketball teams celebrate shot clock implementation

There was celebration among basketball fans, coaches and players on Thursday. At least the majority of them. What had them excited was the Minnesota State High School League having voted Thursday morning to begin the use of 35-second shot clocks for all varsity-level boys and girls games in Minnesota starting in the 2023-24 season.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin County Times

Basketball season for Vina Red Devils – Class 1A, Area 14

Richie Hester has been the Vina head coach for a long time, but he’s never had the number of players he has entering this season. Hester said this is a testament to all the hard work and success his former players have put into the program. “We are really excited...
VINA, AL
myaustinminnesota.com

Area girls’ basketball roundup from Tuesday evening

Girls’ basketball action for the 2021-2022 season kicked into high gear last night not only in southeastern Minnesota, but the rest of the state as well. Locally in the Southeast Conference, the Grand Meadow Superlarks played host to the LeRoy/Ostrander Cardinals to start the season for both clubs, and River Landers led four Superlarks in double figures with 18 points as the Larks bolted to a 40-8 lead at the half on their way to a 64-12 win.
BASKETBALL
KVOE

Area teams ranked in preseason high school basketball poll

The Kansas High School Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll is out. The Emporia High girls are ranked 10th in 5A. The Burlingame girls ranked 2nd in 1A Division I. The Lebo girls are ranked 3rd in 1A Division II. The Olpe boys are ranked number 1 in 1A Division I...
EMPORIA, KS
Rapid City Journal

West River Girls Basketball Preview: Missouri River area

Head Coach: Jared Bouman (2nd season) 2020-21 Record/Result: 25-1, Class B state champions. Returners: Sr. G Maleighya Estes, Sr. G Kelsey Morrison, Sr. G Karlie Cameron, Jr. F Lilly Krogman, Jr. F Tana Bear Heels. Newcomers: Soph. F Chaela O'Leary, Jr. F Laquita Baldock-Bottger, Soph. G Riley Lunderman, Soph. G...
BASKETBALL
Worthington Daily Globe

Girls basketball roundup: Sammons sizzles for Windom Area

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda had a hot start in its girls basketball game against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in last weekend's Wabasso Tipoff, but lost 68-47. In the same tournament, Westbrook-Walnut Grove fell to Wabasso 47-43 and to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 43-38. At Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday, the Windom Area Eagles defeated Hills-Beaver...
OKABENA, MN
Caledonian Record-News

2021-22 Area New Hampshire H.S. Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

2021-22 girls basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches. Coach: Duane Call (second season); assistants Katie Parker, Kristen Wheelock. Last Year’s Record: 17-3 (D-IV runners-up) Graduation Losses: Sage Smith, Samantha Howe. Returnees: Ariana Lord, Jr., C; Sierra Riff, Jr., G; Emma Mckeage,...
HIGH SCHOOL
cullmantribune.com

PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope sweeps area openers against Curry

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home Thursday night to host area openers against Curry and they both put together impressive performances to earn a pair of wins. The Lady Raiders blew past Curry 83-16, knocking down 14 three-pointers in the win to tie the school record and the Raiders defeated the Yellow Jackets 56-38. Good Hope Guard Tanner Malin recorded his 1,000th career point in the opening period of the Raiders’ game against Curry, joining Lady Raiders Guard Rudi Derrick, who posted her 1,000th point in their game at Cold Springs earlier this week.
GOOD HOPE, AL
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Boys Basketball: Pierz gets a 5 point win over Swanville

SWANVILLE — Zach Jones scored 20 points in Pierz’s 55-50 win over the Swanville Bulldogs Monday, Dec. 1. Kirby Fischer added 11 and Noah Oberfeld scored 12 in the win for the Pioneers. Swanville 27 23 — 50 Pierz 28 27 — 55 PIERZ. Kyle Winscher 1, Benjamin Virnig 3,...
MLive.com

New season tips off for Jackson-area girls basketball teams

The Leslie girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 46-30 win over Michigan Center on Monday. Emma Smeiska had 16 points, six steals and seven rebounds for Leslie. Alayna Brown and Lily Smieksa each added 10 points. Tuesday’s games. Western 57, Columbia Central 17: The Panthers outscored Columbia...
LESLIE, MI
seehafernews.com

Three Area High School Basketball Matchups Scheduled for Tonight

There are only a few games of local and area interest tonight on the High School Basketball schedule. On the girls’ courts, Two Rivers will make the short trip up the Lake Michigan shoreline to the JFK Fieldhouse to take on Manitowoc Lincoln. Meanwhile, Roncalli will be in the home...
HIGH SCHOOL

