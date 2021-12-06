Area Basketball Leaders

Maquoketa: Coming off a 10-12 season, Maquoketa returns four starters in Tenley Cavanagh, CJ Yeager, Carley Davis and Jackie Miller, a quartet which combined to average about 34 points per game. "We have size that will be tough to defend and with our ability to shoot from the outside we will be a mismatch for several teams," Cardinals coach James Doepke said. This will be Maquoketa's last season in the Wamac East before moving to the River Valley Conference next year.

