West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi sworn-in for another term in the city

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven’s mayor is officially sworn-in for another term. Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi was inaugurated for her third term today.

Senator Richard Blumenthal administered the oath of office to West Haven’s first female mayor.

“I want to thank the residents of West Haven for their support and patience as we continue to navigate these very different and difficult times,” Rossi said at the event.



Mayor Rossi defeated John Lewis in the Democratic Primary and republican Barry Lee Cohen in last month’s General Election.



The term that began today runs for two years.



