ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 269 Preview

By Robert Winfree
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 269 preview (51:39) Kevin Lee released by the UFC (1:25:59) Blachowicz vs. Rakic being worked on (1:32:40) You can...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Rob Font
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Espn#Previews#Combat#Ground#Pound Mma Podcast
dexerto.com

Tyson Fury responds to Logan Paul’s fight challenge

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has responded to YouTuber Logan Paul’s challenge to a fight, ahead of younger brother Tommy’s bout against Jake Paul on December 18. After months of going back and forth with challenges over social media, the date for a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul was finally set for December 18, and tensions are already ramping up.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is known for his brute strength and his aggressive fighting style. Jackson’s eccentric personality added flavor every time he stepped on the ring. In this article, we’ll take a look at Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021. Quinton Jackson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $4 – $12...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Shares Throwback Photo With Johnny Gargano, QT Marshall Honored In Orlando, AEW Considering West Coast Shows

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students. She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new contract with the WWE, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Lawler's deal was reportedly set to expire by the end of the year and it's unknown how long the new contract is for. Lawler has been used primarily as a panelist for the kickoff shows of pay-per-views and his last run as a full-time commentator on Monday Night Raw ended back in April 2020. He was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and openly admitted he's not a fan of all of WWE's current TV product.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy