TV Series

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 2 “Selfless Acts”

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One hand washes the other, ” those are the famous words of Monet Tejada in episode 1, when she revealed to Diana that their family’s exit strategy from the game was tied to Zeke getting drafted into the NBA. As you can see from the above statement, there is no such...

tvovermind.com

TVLine

9-1-1 Fall Finale Shocker: Is [Spoiler] Really Leaving the 118?

9-1-1‘s festive fall finale gifted viewers with a dramatic cliffhanger — one we’d already like to return. (Can’t we just go back to the time that elf mistook Buck and Eddie for Christopher’s fathers? Best Christmas ever!) A stark contrast to that magical bygone holiday, Monday’s episode found Eddie at a crossroads. When Christopher expressed his fear that this could be Eddie’s last Christmas — and given his father’s recent track record, not to mention what happened to poor Shannon, you can’t exactly blame the kid — Eddie was forced to confront the realities of his job, and whether it was...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Could Omari Hardwick return?

We know that on paper, it sounds weird to ask whether Omari Hardwick could appear on Power Book II: Ghost. James St. Patrick is dead!. Yet, we’ve already seen 50 Cent make a cameo as Kanan beyond the grave and through the first two episodes of season 2, it’s clear that Tariq is still carrying a lot of baggage around. What happened with Jabari is very much on his mind, and the same goes for how he killed his father. Given the state of his mind and the inner struggles he faces, it’s certainly possible that he’ll picture Ghost in his head. With how he’s reacting to certain situations, he also feels a little more like his dad than he’d ever care to admit.
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

What To Watch If You Love 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Godfather of Harlem stars Forest Whitaker as a 1960s Harlem mob boss, and it brings a similar thrilling crime-drama we love in Ghost. "Fans will appreciate the show's focus on drug-running and criminal empire in a completely different era." You can watch the show on EPIX.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Has a New Family Crisis + Cane Makes a Move on Monet

On the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” the investigation into Professor Reynolds’ death continues. Tariq is called in for questioning by Whitman. But it’s apparent that the main suspect at the moment is Professor Milgram. Tariq thinks that this means he and Cane are safe for now. However, Saxe and Maclean aren’t convinced Milgram is behind the murder. And they suspect that Tariq has something to do with it.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book II: Ghost's Method Man, Shane Johnson Break Down Saxe's Pretty Woman-Style Glow Up — Watch

OK, so Power Book II: Ghost‘s Cooper Saxe didn’t parade around with armfuls of shopping bags and make snooty saleswomen feel bad about losing out on a giant commission. But still: Didn’t his trip to the boutique with Davis MacLean in last week’s Season 2 premiere give off distinct Pretty Woman vibes? “I love that you put that spin on it,” Clifford “Method Man” Smith says in the video above when we bring up the 1990 Julia Roberts-Richard Gere rom-com and its well-known shopping scene. He then breaks down how his character, MacLean, is now legal partners with former assistant U.S. attorney...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Review: The First Spinoff of the Kitschy Crime Franchise Aspires to Nothing

Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” the first spinoff from parent series “Power,” is settling into an identity that its stubborn predecessor would not. It’s kitsch TV, even though fans and creators (Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) tried to convince themselves otherwise. That confusion mimicked the duality of original series star Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick, drug kingpin and family patriarch, burdened with a complication Michael Corleone succinctly expressed when he said: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Power Book II's Mary J. Blige Dishes About Monet's Reignited Former Flame

Who’s in the mood for a little raspberry swirl cheesecake? At the end of Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost, Mary J. Blige‘s Monet was summoned to Junior’s, a Brooklyn cheesecake emporium she used to frequent with an old flame. And that old flame — and fellow lover of the aforementioned cheesecake flavor — turned out to be Mecca, the seriously scary baddie introduced in the Season 2 premiere. Though earlier in the episode we watched Mecca break a man’s hand, finger by finger, the villain seemed like a lovestruck teen all over again the moment he entered Monet’s orbit. So what kind of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHAS 11

'Saved by the Bell' Boss and Josie Totah Break Down Lexi's Powerful Episode in Season 2 (Exclusive)

While there’s no shortage of laughs on Saved by the Bell, there’s also some unexpected tears -- well, happy tears -- thanks to an unexpectedly powerful episode that arrives halfway through season 2. Written by Chris Schleicher and Jen Chuck and directed by Heather Jack, “From Curse to Worse” sees Lexi (Josie Totah) suddenly forced to speak out when a competing school bans a transgender girl from its soccer team. But instead of taking on the fight with her fellow LGBTQ students, she attempts to write a play that will solve transphobia once and for all.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Renewal Announced for Sequel Series on Starz

Tariq’s life is likely to get even more complicated. Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz. Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner and production will get underway early next year. Season two is currently being released and is the highest-rated show on the cable channel after three airings.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Five Best Big Bads on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Ever since Joss Whedon’s iconic series about a valley girl turned supernatural-battling warrior ended in 2003, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has not only become a sacred classic to its fans both old and new, but it has also led to scholarly analysis, academic courses, and even grief for those who finish the series and mourn it’s loss. One great thing that we fans will never get enough of is ranking any and all aspects of the show in tier-rankings. Of all the rankings out there, ranking the Big Bad (season antagonist) of each season is the most fun, and Buffy’s best quotes comes in second. In each of the show’s seven season’s there were some memorable season-long villains, and even one unexpected twist in season 6, when fan favorite Willow tipped over into the dark side. But only five truly stand out–the less said about Adam and the First Evil, the better.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Focuses on Yas + Zeke Gets Caught Up

On the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq is still focused on getting his sister Yasmine out of her foster home. Interestingly enough, he has to come up with $30,000 quickly to look like he can be Yas’ guardian. This leaves room for Cane to start making his move on Tariq. And he’s doing so by focusing on getting to Brayden. Mecca believes that Brayden will be the only way to break down Tariq.
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

Starz renews 'Power Book II: Ghost', Boyz II Men musical, and more

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz with production set to commence in early 2022. The series features Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis McLean, and Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate. Season two premiered Sunday, November 21 and continues Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ghost Hunters’ New Season Details and Episode Descriptions

The TAPS team is reuniting for a reboot of Ghost Hunters premiering on discovery+ on New Year’s Day. The new season stars paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, as well as Shari DeBenedetti and the Destination Fear team. The upcoming season will consist of 12 new one-hour...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Wheel of Time: ‘Blood Calls Blood’ Recap

The fallout of the previous episode is still ongoing as the fans are realizing more and more that the show is veering away from what they thought would happen and is continuing along a path that is familiar but not nearly as tightly-knit as they would have thought. In hindsight, realizing that things would not be as they believed should have been one of the first thoughts that came to mind when watching this show, especially given that any transition from book to movie or TV is going to be a bit bumpy and not always take into account every little detail. Those that have read the entirety of Robert Jordan’s extensive series however are by now, hopefully, starting to realize that things are not going to go exactly the way they believed they would. At the very least, the story continues to push forward in Blood Calls Blood, as the Aes Sedai mourn one of their own while Stepin has to come to grips with the fact that he has lost more than a friend, but someone that he bonded with in a way that transcends simple friendship and definitely goes beyond being just a bodyguard.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Former Yakuza Turned Pastor Analyzes Hollywood Movie Scenes

It’s very fair to say that whatever knowledge a lot of people have about the Yakuza comes from pop culture since, like many things that have been taken and twisted over the years, this organization has been given that same type of makeover that tends to make it a little bit ridiculous, not to mention so over the top that myths and legends have been tacked onto it for decades. But thankfully, there are still those that remember and understand the truth of it, and sometimes they’re more than willing to divulge the honest picture of what went on in such organizations as the Yakuza, or at least will give a different opinion than many people might have wanted to hear. Some folks might want to think that the Yakuza is still a humongous crime organization that has its feelers out everywhere and controls more than people understand, but when hearing the more realistic account of someone that’s actually been there and live the life, it becomes easier to think that the movies are telling a tale that is geared toward fiction while the truth is doled out in small bits and pieces.
MOVIES

