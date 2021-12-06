ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Japan’s military, among world’s strongest, looks to build

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world’s least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia, Japan opened up its humbly...

The Independent

Forces’ chief warns world is ‘more dangerous’ than at any time for 30 years

The world is “more complex and dangerous” than at any time since the end of the Cold War, with China and Russia among the main sources of concern, the new head of the armed forces warned.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin’s Russia was “a threat to our values and interests”, while China was “challenging international norms of behaviour”.Setting out his mission, the Chief of the Defence Staff – who took office on November 30 – said he wanted more personnel deployed on operations or training rather than “stuck in barracks”.And he said the armed forces needed to be more...
News Channel Nebraska

World's second tallest building tops out in Malaysia

The spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper has topped out at over 2,227 feet above Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur. Set to become the world's second tallest building upon its completion next year, Merdeka 118 now stands higher than China's 2,073-foot Shanghai Tower and is dwarfed only by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
everythinglubbock.com

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
everythinglubbock.com

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are...
The Independent

India hosts Vladimir Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The two countries are expected to sign several agreements, particularly in trade and defense.India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along...
Navy Times

Military pilots among NASA’s 10 new astronaut candidates

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than...
AFP

Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues Friday through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday. Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" -- a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday. Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.
KREX

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic minorities. The U.S. decision falls short of those […]
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
