ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kempe's two goals help put Kings over Oilers, 5-1

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who netted three power-play goals in a span...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Overtime goals gives Oilers wild 6-5 win over Grizzlies

In one of the craziest finishes Rob Murray said he had ever witnessed in his 14 years as a head coach, the Tulsa Oilers (7-5-1) escaped the BOK Center on Sunday with a 6-5 overtime victory over the ECHL Mountain Division-leading Utah Grizzlies. Eddie Matsushima skated in on Utah goalie...
TULSA, OK
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid's four points, Hyman's two goals lead Oilers past Penguins

EDMONTON -- Down four defencemen and outshot and outplayed for the bulk of the game, the Edmonton Oilers were still able to earn a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Wednesday.
NHL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB - Checkmate. Darnell Nurse found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in his return to action and Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 39 shots but Adrian Kempe's multi-goal effort lifted the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Oilers Sunday at Rogers Place.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings in the opener of the two-game road trip.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Devin Shore
Person
Slater Koekkoek
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Yardbarker

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0 Wrap Up: Another garbage effort by Oilers leads to 5-1 loss to the LA Kings

Was anyone else like me and just hoping the Oilers would find a way to start this game on time? I don’t know what it is about their slow starts this year (and every year), but it’s really throwing a hitch in our giddy-up when the boys find themselves down by a goal or more before the game is even 10 minutes old. I know the boys were sporting a 16-6 record coming into this one — people tend to point that out a lot if you’re critical — but they’re running a real risk of having that start to even out unless they can buck this trend of only showing up for the third period. Yet, as much as we all hoped and talked about how important it was for the Oilers to finally figure out what time the game started, it was the Kings that opened the scoring only two minutes in after another sloppy play by Edmonton in their own zone led to an odd-man rush against. To punctuate how bad the Oilers have been early in games this year, LA’s goal marked the 14th time in 23 games that the Oilers gave up the first goal of the night, and I’m starting to think that someone needs to get hired or fired to fix this problem. I mean, the boys had only two shots on net at the midway point of the first period and I don’t have to explain to anyone reading this why that’s nowhere near good enough.
NHL
Boston Herald

Matt Grzelcyk’s late goal lifts B’s over Oilers

If the Bruins are somehow able to shed the cloak of mediocrity that they’ve been wearing for much of the season and become an actual contender, chances are they will look back at Thursday’s game in Edmonton as the catapult that got them there. The B’s took a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nurse
NESN

Brad Marchand Puts Bruins Up Over Oilers With Perfect Shorthanded Goal

For the first time in three games, the Boston Bruins will head into the first intermission with a goal. This time, it was courtesy of Brad Marchand, who found the back of the net while the Bruins were outnumbered. With Nick Foligno in the box for roughing, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined to log the point.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Place
Vancouver, CA
Midland Daily News

Chemics falter in fourth quarter of season opener vs. Oilers

Midland High's boys' basketball team ran out of focus, ran out of offense, and maybe even just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's season opener. Mount Pleasant, meanwhile, ran away with the game. The Chemics battled the visiting Oilers point-for-point for three well-played, entertaining quarters before...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy