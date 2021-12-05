ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Barrow Wins Second Term In Gambia Election

By Laurent Lozano
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdama Barrow comfortably won a second term in The Gambia's presidential election, with thousands of his supporters celebrating in the streets of Banjul, although his opponents disputed the results announced late Sunday. Barrow, whose assumption of the presidency five years ago ended more than 20 years of dictatorship, garnered...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

