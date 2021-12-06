Teachers respond to recent survey finding half of Missouri teachers consider leaving the profession ‘often’ or ‘very often’

I am a father of two Portland Public Schools students and a supporter of unions in general. The Portland Association of Teachers has lost sight of its purpose in demanding shorter in-person school weeks (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30). I have no doubt burnout is a problem. If a teacher works 60-hour weeks, something is wrong. But instead of identifying why a teacher feels that obligation and working to restore 40-hour weeks, the union says students should spend less time in school. I want teachers to have a normal work week, not feel burned out and know their work is valued. I also want to see a larger conversation about school reform that could mean shorter days, at least in academics, and an end to standardized testing. Unfortunately, what we see now is that last year’s incorrect decision to avoid in-person school until the end of the school year is coming back to bite them. And their response is to have less in-person school to make up for no in-person school last year. What a mistake.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO