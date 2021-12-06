ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Teachers respond to recent survey finding half of Missouri teachers consider leaving the profession ‘often’ or ‘very often’

By Lauren Schwentker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than half of Missouri teachers who responded to a recent educator wellness survey say they consider leaving the profession “often” or “very often.”. The Missouri State Teachers Association recently surveyed 2,800 teachers across the state, releasing findings from its 2021 Missouri Educator Wellness Survey...

WATN Local Memphis

Tennessee teachers leaving the education field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stress has many Tennessee teachers considering quitting their job and leaving the industry for good. The number one reason? Teacher morale. According to a new survey from the Professional Educators of Tennessee, 22% of teachers say they did not plan to remain in education and 83% of educators who participated in the survey say they are concerned about teacher morale.
TENNESSEE STATE
KYTV

Missouri proposal would increase punishments for drunk drivers

A warm front is moving through central Missouri and will open the Ozarks to highs in the 60s this afternoon. Springfield Public Schools fights back against attorney general's request to end mask mandate. Arkansas redistricting of congressional lines has been approved by state government and Asa Hutchinson; some believe the...
MISSOURI STATE
Eyewitness News

Schools across CT are struggling to find substitute teachers

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Schools around Connecticut are finding it harder and harder to find substitute teachers, and they say the pandemic is a big reason why. This is a trend that’s been going on for five or six years, but it has gotten worse since COVID. Superintendents have been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
msu.edu

How is teaching in-person? 2 Lansing teachers respond

Even though COVID-19 cases have been rising since the start of the school year, preschool teacher Michell Harmon said kids needed to come back to school in person this year. “I know virtual learning is just not ideal for most kids, so I felt the importance to come back,” said Harmon, a preschool teacher and parent of two students at Wexford Montessori Academy in Lansing. “But I am very aware of the risks that come with it and very mindful of those every day in the classroom and with my kids as well.”
LANSING, MI
CharlotteObserver.com

Former teacher: NC teachers dissatisfied with the pay should leave the job

In “Why NC teachers should consider local protests,” (Dec. 2 Opinion) N.C. Association of Educators president Tamika Walker Kelly makes valid points regarding teachers’ disappointment with the recently passed state budget As a former high school teacher, I understand their frustration with being perpetually overworked and underpaid. However, when I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Register Citizen

Teachers are leaving New Haven; school board aims to find out why

NEW HAVEN — Last fall, when the school district still was in the grip of the pandemic and all learning was being delivered remotely, 17 educators left the district, officials said. In fall 2021, despite a return to in-person learning, the number of departures stood at 27, Lisa Mack,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Teachers’ union shortchanges kids

In response to “Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time” (Nov. 30): The Portland Association of Teachers has submitted a proposal to bargain for a solution to what they believe supports educators in addressing the myriad impacts of last year’s distance learning: Less in-person education. Is anyone else’s mind blown when they read this? The proposal would remove roughly 20 in-person days for high schoolers and 10 days for K-8. As a mother of two children severely affected by the challenges of online learning, I cannot fathom how more online learning days are a solution to the effects of time lost in-person. To the overworked, under-resourced teachers, I see you and hear your frustrations. To the union that works to “create the best possible learning environment for our students,” it’s time to come up with solutions that support the educators you prioritize but actually help kids.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Better solutions to teacher burnout

I am a father of two Portland Public Schools students and a supporter of unions in general. The Portland Association of Teachers has lost sight of its purpose in demanding shorter in-person school weeks (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30). I have no doubt burnout is a problem. If a teacher works 60-hour weeks, something is wrong. But instead of identifying why a teacher feels that obligation and working to restore 40-hour weeks, the union says students should spend less time in school. I want teachers to have a normal work week, not feel burned out and know their work is valued. I also want to see a larger conversation about school reform that could mean shorter days, at least in academics, and an end to standardized testing. Unfortunately, what we see now is that last year’s incorrect decision to avoid in-person school until the end of the school year is coming back to bite them. And their response is to have less in-person school to make up for no in-person school last year. What a mistake.
PORTLAND, OR
The 74

Helping Diverse School Professionals Become Teachers

Ten years ago, I would have never imagined becoming an educator, let alone even considered a career in education. Growing up, I had few teachers who looked like me and who shared my identity as a Black male. My school district maintained a sizable number of black educators; however, none of the Black teachers taught […]
EDUCATION
Sioux City Journal

Many Nebraska teachers are stressed, overworked and want to quit, survey finds

Teachers across Nebraska are burned out, working more hours and losing crucial planning time amid workforce shortages and a rise in mental health concerns in schools. These are some of the findings of a Nebraska State Education Association survey of over 3,000 teachers released Thursday, and officials say solutions are needed now.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska education organization survey: 1 in 3 teachers ready to quit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A troubling new survey from the Nebraska State Education Association says schools across the state are experiencing a staffing shortfall, and existing staff are struggling. Among the results the NSEA released Thursday:. 88% of educators say their school district is experiencing a para shortage. 97% say...
NEBRASKA STATE
KYTV

Missouri State University partners with Springfield Public Schools to place teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is partnering with Missouri State University to attract more teachers. The two organizations call it the ‘Grow Your Own Program.’ This is in partnership with Missouri State University where a 2,000 dollar scholarship is awarded every year to a selected SPS student. The scholarship applies to any student wanting to teach attending MSU or Ozarks Technical College.
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Survey of Nebraska Teachers Reveals Shortages

(Lincoln, NE) -- A survey from the Nebraska State Education Association says that a third of educator respondents across the state plan to leave the field. In the report released Thursday, 88% of respondents said their district is experiencing a para shortage and 97% say their district is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NSEA survey shows teachers overworked, stressed amid staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska educators say they are stressed and overworked, which is leading to an impact inside and outside the classroom. According to a survey released Thursday by the Nebraska Education Association, 57% of the 3,100 respondents said they are working more this school year compared to last.
LINCOLN, NE

