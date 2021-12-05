ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Players coming up big in title games, vote for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are this week's candidates:

Jason Hunt, Peabody: Hunt had 33 points in the 76-50 win over Greenfield.

Derek Kee, Peabody: Kee had 24 points and seven blocks.

Malachi Chavis, Sacred Heart: Chavis had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the 70-56 win over Madison.

Nate Moore, McNairy Central: Moore scored 18 points in the 53-36 win over Adamsville.

Demarkus Kee, Peabody: Kee had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the 78-69 win over South Gibson.

Luke Ledbetter, Scotts Hill: Ledbetter had 16 points win over Clarksburg..

Ty Simpson, Westview: Simpson was named the Class 2A MVP after completing 5-of- 10 passes for 99 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 55-14 win over Hampton. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Hayden Smith, Westview: Smith had nine tackles (five solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss in the 55-14 win over Hampton.

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie: Cassidy completed 13-of-21 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-21 loss to South Pittsburg. He also had 13 tackles (nine solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Telvin Polk, Middleton: Polk had 19 points in the 71-59 win over H.W. Byers (MS).

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, click here.

