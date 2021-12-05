ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

30-point games and double-doubles, vote for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are this week's candidates:

Madison Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 23 points in the 61-55 win over TCA.

Kam Williams, Sacred Heart: Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the 73-36 win over Madison.

Maliyah Hughes, Sacred Heart: Hughes had 31 points, six rebounds and six steals in the 68-62 loss to Lexington Sacred Heart.

Sarah Simmons, Lexington: Simmons had 18 points in the 68-62 win over Sacred Heart.

Maddie Kirk, McNairy Central: Kirk scored 23 points in the 66-59 win over Adamsville.

Chloee Swearingen, Adamsville: Swearingen had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 63-36 win over Clarksburg.

Bailey Morris, Camden: Morris had 19 points in the 63-48 lost to Houston County.

Jadyn Staggs, Camden: Staggs had 17 points in the 63-48 lost to Houston County.

Brooklyn Wilkerson, Scotts Hill: Wilkerson had 16 points in the 60-15 win over Carroll Academy.

Ti'Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side: Lawson had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 42-32 win over Fayette Ware.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, click here.

