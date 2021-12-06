ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mid-Term Report Cards

By ctmatts
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we are a little past the quarter mark of the season, I thought it would be a good time to look back and assess what we have seen from the team at this point. As I write this, the Celtics are a solid 13-11 and capable of moving up in...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown out Friday vs. Jazz

The Celtics will start their five-game west coast road trip without Jaylen Brown. The team officially ruled him out on Thursday for the front end of a back-to-back in Utah. Since returning from an eight-game absence, Brown has slowly been ramping up his activity. Over the last five games where he’s seen his minutes restriction rise from 27 to 32, he’s averaging 14.6 points on 39.4% shooting, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. At times, his mobility on the floor seems limited and without the athletic burst he’s known for.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Rudy Gobert
CelticsBlog

Marcus Smart was Right

I wrote a fan post recently that was an appreciation of the Celtics’ role players, or regular rotation guys who’s names don’t start with J-A-Y, and I left Marcus Smart out. That was because Marcus deserves his own separate post. Since Smart called out the team a month ago the Celtics have been better. They’re 10-5 since then, and they’ve only allowed teams to crack 100 points 6 times in those 15 games (2 of those were the Lakers and OKC who pumped up their scores in garbage time, or quasi garbage time).
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jazz on fire

Friday night the Celtics lost a close game to the Jazz and it aggravated me as a fan and I was tempted to put poison and fire in my pen this morning. But sleeping gave me perspective - the Celtics lost a close game to a very good team on the road.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Mid Term Report Cards
CelticsBlog

Fox and Towns

Ultimately the Celtics have too much redundancy with Tatum and Brown as their two superstars. Championship teams are able to offer multiple ways to defeat their opponent and this current Celtics team when healthy could be an early to mid-round playoff contender, but will likely be unable to take down some of the top teams in the East with more versatility.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Utah buries Boston under 27 threes, Jazz beat Celtics 137-130

The Boston Celtics kicked off their Western Conference road trip with one of their most complete performances of the 2021-22 NBA season, but it wasn’t quite enough to topple the championship-hopeful Utah Jazz. The Jazz connected on a whopping 27 three-pointers — easily breaking the record for threes made against the Celtics — and walked away victorious from a hard-fought Friday night contest, 137-130.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Game #24 12/4/21

Boston Celtics (12-11) at Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Celtics continue their West Coast trip with their second game in as many days as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second of a 5 game road trip for the Celtics. They lost a tough game in Utah on Friday. They will continue with two games in LA vs the Lakers and Clippers and close out the trip with the red hot Phoenix Suns. Portland is playing in the 3rd game of a 4 game home stand. This is the first of 2 games between these two teams this season. They will play in Boston on January 21.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Tatum, Schroder score 31 apiece as Celtics dominate Blazers, 145-117

The Boston Celtics moved to 1-1 on their Western Conference road trip with a decisive performance tonight at Portland’s Moda Center, blowing out the Trail Blazers, 145-117. It was their season-high point total. Boston was led by Dennis Schroder and Jayson Tatum, who each scored 31 points. Marcus Smart added...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CelticsBlog

Russell Westbrook runs away with 117-102 Lakers win over Celtics

LeBron James probably blocked Dennis Schröder cleanly at the rim and the Celtics drew a foul. James sprinted to the other side of the floor in anguish over the call, one of the few times an LA player darted across the floor ahead of everyone else without the ball. Ime...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game #26 12/8/21

Boston Celtics (13-12) at Los Angeles Clippers (13-12) Wednesday, December 8, 2021. TV: NBCSB, BSSC, NBA-LP Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, KLAC/KWKW-LAC The Celtics come off a big loss at the hands of the Lakers and the next night face the Clippers. Since both the Lakers and Clippers play in the same arena, at least they didn’t have to travel overnight. The Celtics were 2-0 last season vs the Clippers. The Celtics are 91-43 all time against the Clippers and 44-26 when playing them in Los Angeles. This is the first of 2 regular season games between these two teams. They will face each other again on December 29 in Boston.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Wanted / Boston Celtics starting PG

Getting right to the bottom line. Celtics are in dire need of a P.G. that can shoot from the perimeter and is a dependable defender and can create his own shot. Marcus Smart is one of my favorite Celtics players but his limitations are very glaring this season. He's not a reliable perimeter scorer and its so obviously bad this season that it causes an imbalance on the floor, where teams are willing to leave him open to double team Tatum and Brown or anyone else on the floor. And when Udoka had in Smart and Schoeder as the sg and Schoeder as the pg it looks like a no win situation on paper ! This team desperately needs a professio nalreliable scorer / perimeter shooter who can also defend and not be that weakling that other teams will specifically target. Marcus has had his moments of greatness with this team in the past no doubt but this current team if they are looking to compete for a championship needs to make some overhauling changes with the core players, and from all indications it would have to start with Smart. This teams offense has been dreadful at times, Tatum and Brown has had some horrible outting in this short season so far, And the strategy has been to double team Tatum and make the other players score and so far its been like a roller coaster ride to mediocrity partly because of our personnel on the floor and partly because of the coaching strategy, so its looks like the team is in a transition stage with the coach the players and the new president ( Brad Stevens ) The pickup of Hortford schroeder and Richardson were great moves however we are still at lease 3 players away from being a relevant competitor for a championship ! Upgrades are definitely needed Smart, GWilliams, and Pritchard would be tradables and these 3 players may only get you 1 player !Again we are in desperate need of a versatile guard that can shoot and defend at a high level and how good it would be to have a scoring big man, we passed on Demarcus Cousins. Sabonis perhaps !
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: the ugly win over Philly and the offensive explosion out west

Josh and Adam discussed the last three games against Philadelphia, Utah and Portland without the support of Mike Minkoff who hopefully is enjoying a warm beach in Mexico. They discuss the win over Philadelphia after Joel Embiid’s three-week absence in the league’s health and safety protocols. How much of Embiid’s poor play in that game was a result of COVID? Was this a win Philly gave to Boston or a gritty performance showing Boston’s improvement and ability?
UTAH STATE
CelticsBlog

Everyone steps up: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Trail Blazers

1. Fair warning: This is going to be a clip-heavy version of the Takeaways. There was so much good stuff, and some of it from unexpected places, that we wanted to capture a lot. It’s not unexpected to see Dennis Schroder putting up points. What was a nice change of...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum on loss to the Lakers: “we just didn’t have that same pop”

After combining for 275 points in Utah and Portland, it seemed as though the Celtics had figured out both sides of the ball. After their 2-5 start, Boston went on an eleven-game stretch from November 3rd to the 22nd where they notched the league’s stingiest defense with a 100.1 defensive rating. However, they were still an average offensive team with a 107.9 offensive rating. From November 23rd to December 6th, they improved to 113.9 points per 100 possessions in those six games but unfortunately, their defense has slipped to 113.3.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Udoka: Celtics starting unit had “no spark” in loss to Lakers

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers just a couple of weeks ago in blowout fashion, the Boston Celtics got smothered at Staples Center last night, 117-102. Jayson Tatum started off the game hot, but things went downhill in the second half. Boston got outscored by 11 points in the third...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy