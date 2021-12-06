ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fox and Towns

By Scremlin
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Ultimately the Celtics have too much redundancy with Tatum and Brown as their two superstars. Championship teams are able to offer multiple ways to defeat their opponent and this current Celtics team when healthy could be an early to mid-round playoff contender, but will likely be unable to take down some...

www.celticsblog.com

De'aaron Fox
CelticsBlog

Utah couldn’t miss: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Jazz

1. This was one of the weirder Boston Celtics losses in franchise history. The Celtics shot over 51% from the floor. They scored 50 points in the paint, against one of the NBA’s best rim-protectors no less. Boston had only six turnovers in the game. On the flip side, the Celtics snagged nine steals as part of forcing 20 turnovers and had a 31-10 advantage in points off turnovers.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Marcus Smart was Right

I wrote a fan post recently that was an appreciation of the Celtics’ role players, or regular rotation guys who’s names don’t start with J-A-Y, and I left Marcus Smart out. That was because Marcus deserves his own separate post. Since Smart called out the team a month ago the Celtics have been better. They’re 10-5 since then, and they’ve only allowed teams to crack 100 points 6 times in those 15 games (2 of those were the Lakers and OKC who pumped up their scores in garbage time, or quasi garbage time).
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jazz on fire

Friday night the Celtics lost a close game to the Jazz and it aggravated me as a fan and I was tempted to put poison and fire in my pen this morning. But sleeping gave me perspective - the Celtics lost a close game to a very good team on the road.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Game #24 12/4/21

Boston Celtics (12-11) at Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Celtics continue their West Coast trip with their second game in as many days as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second of a 5 game road trip for the Celtics. They lost a tough game in Utah on Friday. They will continue with two games in LA vs the Lakers and Clippers and close out the trip with the red hot Phoenix Suns. Portland is playing in the 3rd game of a 4 game home stand. This is the first of 2 games between these two teams this season. They will play in Boston on January 21.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Utah buries Boston under 27 threes, Jazz beat Celtics 137-130

The Boston Celtics kicked off their Western Conference road trip with one of their most complete performances of the 2021-22 NBA season, but it wasn’t quite enough to topple the championship-hopeful Utah Jazz. The Jazz connected on a whopping 27 three-pointers — easily breaking the record for threes made against the Celtics — and walked away victorious from a hard-fought Friday night contest, 137-130.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Russell Westbrook runs away with 117-102 Lakers win over Celtics

LeBron James probably blocked Dennis Schröder cleanly at the rim and the Celtics drew a foul. James sprinted to the other side of the floor in anguish over the call, one of the few times an LA player darted across the floor ahead of everyone else without the ball. Ime...
NBA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game #26 12/8/21

Boston Celtics (13-12) at Los Angeles Clippers (13-12) Wednesday, December 8, 2021. TV: NBCSB, BSSC, NBA-LP Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, KLAC/KWKW-LAC The Celtics come off a big loss at the hands of the Lakers and the next night face the Clippers. Since both the Lakers and Clippers play in the same arena, at least they didn’t have to travel overnight. The Celtics were 2-0 last season vs the Clippers. The Celtics are 91-43 all time against the Clippers and 44-26 when playing them in Los Angeles. This is the first of 2 regular season games between these two teams. They will face each other again on December 29 in Boston.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: the ugly win over Philly and the offensive explosion out west

Josh and Adam discussed the last three games against Philadelphia, Utah and Portland without the support of Mike Minkoff who hopefully is enjoying a warm beach in Mexico. They discuss the win over Philadelphia after Joel Embiid’s three-week absence in the league’s health and safety protocols. How much of Embiid’s poor play in that game was a result of COVID? Was this a win Philly gave to Boston or a gritty performance showing Boston’s improvement and ability?
UTAH STATE
CelticsBlog

Everyone steps up: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Trail Blazers

1. Fair warning: This is going to be a clip-heavy version of the Takeaways. There was so much good stuff, and some of it from unexpected places, that we wanted to capture a lot. It’s not unexpected to see Dennis Schroder putting up points. What was a nice change of...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Wanted / Boston Celtics starting PG

Getting right to the bottom line. Celtics are in dire need of a P.G. that can shoot from the perimeter and is a dependable defender and can create his own shot. Marcus Smart is one of my favorite Celtics players but his limitations are very glaring this season. He's not a reliable perimeter scorer and its so obviously bad this season that it causes an imbalance on the floor, where teams are willing to leave him open to double team Tatum and Brown or anyone else on the floor. And when Udoka had in Smart and Schoeder as the sg and Schoeder as the pg it looks like a no win situation on paper ! This team desperately needs a professio nalreliable scorer / perimeter shooter who can also defend and not be that weakling that other teams will specifically target. Marcus has had his moments of greatness with this team in the past no doubt but this current team if they are looking to compete for a championship needs to make some overhauling changes with the core players, and from all indications it would have to start with Smart. This teams offense has been dreadful at times, Tatum and Brown has had some horrible outting in this short season so far, And the strategy has been to double team Tatum and make the other players score and so far its been like a roller coaster ride to mediocrity partly because of our personnel on the floor and partly because of the coaching strategy, so its looks like the team is in a transition stage with the coach the players and the new president ( Brad Stevens ) The pickup of Hortford schroeder and Richardson were great moves however we are still at lease 3 players away from being a relevant competitor for a championship ! Upgrades are definitely needed Smart, GWilliams, and Pritchard would be tradables and these 3 players may only get you 1 player !Again we are in desperate need of a versatile guard that can shoot and defend at a high level and how good it would be to have a scoring big man, we passed on Demarcus Cousins. Sabonis perhaps !
NBA
CelticsBlog

Offensive adjustments kept Celtics close to Jazz’s onslaught

Against one of the best teams in the NBA, the Boston Celtics offense came alive. Movement, screening actions, intelligent shot selection; it's like all the parts of their offensive jigsaw fell into place, and at times, it was beautiful. But, before we look at how the Celtics initiated their offense to limit the Utah Jazz's defensive gameplan, we owe Ime Udoka a tip of the hat because his in-game adjustments were superb for the most part.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Analyzing Jaylen Brown’s recent struggles

A lack of offensive consistency has been one of the biggest issues for the Boston Celtics this season. They have been steadily improving in that regard, but when things looked rough at the start of the season, there was one player who helped them power through: Jaylen Brown. His efficient shooting was carrying their offense.
NBA
ESPN

Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season

LOS ANGELES -- — Unlike most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Russell Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan who personally understood the yearly importance of their rivalry series with the Boston Celtics. Leading a dominant victory over the Celtics while wearing the Lakers' gold jersey for the first...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics go 0-2 in LA, fall to Clippers 114-111

On the Boston Celtics’ second straight night in Los Angeles, the court was different, the opponent was different but, unfortunately, the result was not. After losing to the Lakers on Tuesday, Boston made it closer against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but still fell short, 114-111. The Celtics...
NBA

