Fox and Towns

Getting right to the bottom line. Celtics are in dire need of a P.G. that can shoot from the perimeter and is a dependable defender and can create his own shot. Marcus Smart is one of my favorite Celtics players but his limitations are very glaring this season. He's not a reliable perimeter scorer and its so obviously bad this season that it causes an imbalance on the floor, where teams are willing to leave him open to double team Tatum and Brown or anyone else on the floor. And when Udoka had in Smart and Schoeder as the sg and Schoeder as the pg it looks like a no win situation on paper ! This team desperately needs a professio nalreliable scorer / perimeter shooter who can also defend and not be that weakling that other teams will specifically target. Marcus has had his moments of greatness with this team in the past no doubt but this current team if they are looking to compete for a championship needs to make some overhauling changes with the core players, and from all indications it would have to start with Smart. This teams offense has been dreadful at times, Tatum and Brown has had some horrible outting in this short season so far, And the strategy has been to double team Tatum and make the other players score and so far its been like a roller coaster ride to mediocrity partly because of our personnel on the floor and partly because of the coaching strategy, so its looks like the team is in a transition stage with the coach the players and the new president ( Brad Stevens ) The pickup of Hortford schroeder and Richardson were great moves however we are still at lease 3 players away from being a relevant competitor for a championship ! Upgrades are definitely needed Smart, GWilliams, and Pritchard would be tradables and these 3 players may only get you 1 player !Again we are in desperate need of a versatile guard that can shoot and defend at a high level and how good it would be to have a scoring big man, we passed on Demarcus Cousins. Sabonis perhaps !

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO