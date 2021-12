It wasn’t easy for Tami Roman to revisit her past on “The Real World.”. Tami Roman is well known for her time on “Basketball Wives.” However, “The Real World: Los Angeles” was her first rodeo. For Tami, she wanted to be as transparent as possible back in 1993. It wasn’t easy for her to move into a house with strangers. Since they all had different backgrounds and experiences, drama followed. For Tami, her most controversial moment on the show happened with David Edwards. David thought he was playfully pulling a blanket off Tami, but she didn’t see it that way. In fact, Tami was only wearing underwear under the blanket. She told David to stop, but since she was laughing, he figured she was fine with what he thought was horseplay.

