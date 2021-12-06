ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draisaitl makes Oilers fan's Christmas wish come true with selfie

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came early for a young Edmonton Oilers fan. A fan held up a sign that said,...

kingstonthisweek.com

OILER NOTES: Draisaitl and McDavid a sight for sore eyes in Arizona

Alain Tourigny is a hockey coach first, but a close-second fan. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So, while Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid beat up his Arizona Coyotes with eight points Wednesday, the former Canadian world junior team boss had to admit he’s drawn to their brilliance. And probably wishing he had one of them on his team, too, but he doesn’t have anybody in their constellation.
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl takes goal push to Vegas

The Edmonton Oilers will play their 20th game of the season on Saturday afternoon when they finish up a three-game road trip with a Pacific Division showdown against the Vegas Golden Knights at Las Vegas. Normally playing the 20th game during an 82-game regular season isn't a big deal. But...
NHL
Yardbarker

Leon Draisaitl Laughs Off Projections Despite Incredible Start for Oilers

There is no doubt that Leon Draisaitl is doing something incredibly special as part of the Edmonton Oilers this season. Often overshadowed by the electrifying brilliance that is Connor McDavid and McDavid’s ability to pull out a highlight-reel play on any given shift, Draisaitl might have the quietest 40 points in 20 games in NHL history.
NHL
Fox News

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas.
NHL
Leon Draisaitl
The Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Russell, Keith, Broberg, Draisaitl

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Kris Russell is on the verge of breaking an incredible NHL record and could do so Saturday night versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, defenseman Duncan Keith is questionable for the game, which is good news and bad. Philip Broberg has played well, but has he earned the right to stick in the NHL when the Oilers get healthy and what does Leon Draisaitl think his chances are of hitting 50 goals in 50 games?
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl plays in 500th NHL game

It’s official! Leon Draisaitl is playing in his 500th NHL game. He hit the feat in Friday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken. Up to this point in his career, Draisaitl has scored an impressive 219 goals and 547 points scoring over a point per game in his career. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 3rd overall in the 2014 draft, there’s no denying that Draisaitl has become one of the best players on the planet.
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Possessing the Puck

Possessing the puck leads to offensive opportunity. We take a look at who leads the way on the Kraken roster and what goes into their ability to hold on to the puck. When we talk about possession in hockey, we most often mean how many shot attempts occurred for or against a team or a player. Doing so is a way to measure who creates an offensive advantage for themselves and their team and that ties to likelihood to win games. But there's another type of possession we can track and that's actual time a player is in true possession of the puck.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look for a rebound effort when the Los Angeles Kings enter Oil Country on Sunday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Rogers Place on Sunday to begin a six-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
NHL

Talbot helps Wild win seventh straight, hand Oilers third loss in row

EDMONTON -- Cam Talbot made 38 saves, and the Minnesota Wild won their seventh straight game, 4-1 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists for Minnesota (18-6-1), which has a season-high eight-game point streak (7-0-1).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
Los Angeles Kings
Edmonton Oilers
FOX Sports

Boston visits Draisaitl and the Oilers

LINE: Oilers -125, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Boston. He leads the NHL with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists. The Oilers have gone 9-3-0 in home games. Edmonton has scored 85 goals and ranks fourth in...
NHL
NHL

Quick makes 27 saves, helps Kings shut out Stars

LOS ANGELES -- Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for his 56th NHL shutout, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 at Staples Center on Thursday. Adrian Kempe and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings (11-10-4), who had lost eight of 10 (2-5-3). "We made them earn their...
NHL
NHL

Tolvanen's late goal caps Predators rally against Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Tolvanen redirected Roman Josi's shot from the left point after Yakov Trenin tied it 3-3 at 12:31 of the third when he drove the net and redirected a shot from Tanner Jeannot past Semyon Varlamov.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Bruins

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers look to break out of a slump against the Boston Bruins Thursday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow...
NHL
NHL

Spezza suspended six games for kneeing in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games, without pay, for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 7:19...
NHL
NHL

Greenway scores twice, Wild defeat Sharks for eighth win in row

SAN JOSE -- The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's just a huge credit to the room, their preparation for the game," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We're happy the way that we're conducting ourselves in the right way."
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins escape Edmonton with 3-2 victory over Leon Draisaitl’s Oilers

It had been 44 shots and zero goals for Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. The donut staring the Charlestown, Mass. native in the face was a daunting one, too. In fact, only five players had landed more pucks on net without signaling a red light in 2021-22. But with the Bruins and Oilers tied at 2-2 late in the third period, Grzelcyk made sure his 45th shot meant something to more than just his stat line, as the Grzelcyk bomb held as the game-winning marker in a much-needed 3-2 win over the Oilers at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE GOT IT DONE'

"Top defence, top goalie, top young players, veteran forwards - obviously Ryan won't play tonight, but top forwards in terms of experience and finishing players." "We've got to get comfortable when a team is trying to stretch you out to create offence and take more risks. They applied a good amount of pressure on us the last 10 minutes and created some good opportunities, but we weathered it and Marky made some huge saves. For the remainder of the season and towards the end of it, those are the opportunities you get to get comfortable with defending and holding on to those leads in the third period. We got it done. There are a few things we need to do better, but we got it done."
