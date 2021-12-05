ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma to hire Clemson DC Brent Venables as next head coach

Oklahoma has found their next head football coach, and it’s somebody who knows Norman well.

Brent Venables will be leaving his role as the defensive coordinator at Clemson to replace Lincoln Riley as the head coach of the Sooners, per multiple reports.

Venables has overseen one of the nation’s best defenses at Clemson since 2012, but also held the same role at Oklahoma for 13 seasons prior to joining the Tigers.

His Clemson defenses helped the Tigers win national titles in 2016 and 2018, just as he did for Oklahoma back in 2000.

