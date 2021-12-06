LGBTQ+ Mental Health and Suicide in Sonoma County

Due to the unexpected deadly virus that has inhabited our daily lives, the rise in worry, stress, and anxiety has taken control over many people’s lives. Our interest in this topic led to our exploration on the impacts of stress and mental health, along with the access to mental health resources, financial changes, and the overall methods of coping with self-isolation throughout the pandemic. Our study is to examine how COVID-19 has affected the mental health and stress of those around us. One of our defining factors of stress in family households is unemployment. This is due to people losing their jobs and having increased levels of depression, anxiety, distress, and low self-esteem. As our research was conducted, multiple resources for those experiencing issues with their mental health or financial issues were discovered. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 had an impact on the average person affecting their stress and mental health stability levels, even if they never had the virus themselves.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO