Sonoma County, CA

LGBTQ+ Mental Health and Suicide in Sonoma County

By Group 2
 4 days ago

Many members of the LGBTQ+ community suffer from mental health concerns, including depression and anxiety, which have led...

uvureview.com

Mental Health during a Pandemic

The United Nations Children’s Fund released their annual report on The State of the World’s Children, warning that “children and young people could feel the impact of COVID-19 on their mental health and well-being for many years to come.”. In the beginning, the pandemic took everyone by surprise. Quarantine, lockdown,...
indybay.org

Battling the Issue of Homelessness in Sonoma County

Homelessness in Sonoma County is an extremely important issue that the community is facing. Individuals are struggling to find affordable housing and the resources they might need to help conquer the situation that they are in. Over 2,500 people in Sonoma County are battling homelessness due to a variety of contributing factors but most importantly, a lack of funding. The lack of funding to aid the homeless population is one of the main drawbacks that prevents a more successful outcome to help house homeless individuals.
Iowa State Daily

Mental health check-in with students

Many students have had a turbulent year juggling college, the pandemic and more. The transition from quarantine back to semi-normal life has been especially hard on student’s mental health. For better or for worse, students expressed how they were affected by this sudden change. Many students shared how drastic and...
opb.org

Mental health and medical care go mobile for Clark County homeless community

Your browser does not support the audio element. Columbia River Mental Health Services is bringing medical care and mental health treatment directly to the unhoused community in Clark County. The group hopes to build relationships and establish trust with the homeless population. Mike Delay is the Program Director for Substance Use Disorders and Mobile Services and Reinhardt Ryden is a peer support counselor for Columbia River Mental Health Services.
yourislandnews.com

Mental health and the holidays

You made it through Thanksgiving. Hanukah is being celebrated, Christmas and Kwanza are on the near horizon. Will you cope gracefully with the stress of holiday rites?. Whenever something is important to those we love, we direct our energy toward creating the perfect experience for them. But often there are elements out of our control— including finances, past and present relationships, health, and current events—that interfere with our vision of the perfect holiday season.
parkerchronicle.net

Douglas County commissioners commit funding, time to mental health

In 2014, a local tragedy and a continued increase in suicide rates pushed the Douglas County Commissioners to take a serious look at how mental health was being managed, said Lora Thomas. Thomas, who was elected a commissioner herself in 2016, was the county coroner from 2011 through early 2015....
indybay.org

The Effects of COVID-19 on the Mental Health of Intergenerational Families

Due to the unexpected deadly virus that has inhabited our daily lives, the rise in worry, stress, and anxiety has taken control over many people’s lives. Our interest in this topic led to our exploration on the impacts of stress and mental health, along with the access to mental health resources, financial changes, and the overall methods of coping with self-isolation throughout the pandemic. Our study is to examine how COVID-19 has affected the mental health and stress of those around us. One of our defining factors of stress in family households is unemployment. This is due to people losing their jobs and having increased levels of depression, anxiety, distress, and low self-esteem. As our research was conducted, multiple resources for those experiencing issues with their mental health or financial issues were discovered. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 had an impact on the average person affecting their stress and mental health stability levels, even if they never had the virus themselves.
thearknewspaper.com

Strawberry teen aids county program to support those struggling with mental health

After a traumatic experience, the world can feel like a lonely place. Strawberry’s Scarlett Goh says that’s why she’s spearheading Caring Cards, a county program that sends handwritten notes to hospitalized patients in Marin who have been struggling with their mental health, suicidal ideation, substance abuse or other behavioral-health issues.
nbc24.com

Local suicide prevention groups discuss mental health at Southview High School

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Mental health and suicide prevention can be difficult topics. But to the Sylvania Prevention Alliance and the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition, that is why the community needs to discuss them. Wednesday evening, the two groups collaborated for their first-ever Youth Suicide Prevention event held at Southview...
Press Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

